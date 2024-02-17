USC Football 2024 spring game date announced

USC football’s spring camp will come to a close with its traditional spring game on April 20. USC football is generating excitement for 2024 with the arrival of several new defensive coaches who are all saying and doing the right things. Everything USC fans have wanted to see and hear is coming to fruition with D’Anton Lynn, Eric Henderson, Matt Entz, and Doug Belk. It’s true that these coaches haven’t even coached the team in spring practices. We’ll get to see that soon enough. It is early in the larger overall process. However, if USC fans were looking for signs and signals that the new coaches are on the right track and have the right points of focus, this is certainly what it would look and sound like. This is how it would feel.

So much of the interest and excitement connected to the 2024 USC football spring game is linked to the desire to see the defense in action and get a glimpse of just how much this group has evolved — and will continue to grow — under new leadership from a new set of coaches poised to make us all forget the Alex Grinch reign of error. The spring game is a turning of the page, and hopefully the beginning of a bright new chapter in USC football history.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire