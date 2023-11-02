USC football 2024 schedule announced with all 12 game dates

We knew which 12 teams the USC Trojans would play in their 2024 football schedule, but now we have game dates as well as the opponents.

The Big Ten released its full schedule grid on Thursday afternoon, enabling USC and the other incoming Big Ten schools to plan their full season schedules. Washington, Oregon, and UCLA join USC as new Big Ten football members next year. It’s a whole new world for the Trojans and the other Pac-12 teams making the switch to a new conference.

Meanwhile, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will go to the Big 12 Conference in 2024. Stanford and Cal will go to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Oregon State and Washington State are still figuring out what to do. It will be a year unlike any other in college sports.

Here is the full 2024 USC football schedule, including the game dates and the weeks off for the Trojans:

SEPTEMBER 1: VS LSU (IN LAS VEGAS)

Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly face off in Las Vegas, which should be incredible.

SEPTEMBER 7: VS UTAH STATE

The Trojans continue their Mountain West tour with a home game against Utah State.

SEPTEMBER 14: WEEK OFF

USC has two off weeks next season.

SEPTEMBER 21: AT MICHIGAN

The Trojans’ first-ever Big Ten game is at Michigan. Whether or not Jim Harbaugh is there is a different story. We’ll see if Michigan steals USC’s signs.

SEPTEMBER 28: VS WISCONSIN

Luke Fickell vs Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles should be fascinating.

OCTOBER 5: AT MINNESOTA

Playing at Minnesota isn’t easy, and who knows, P.J. Fleck could be coaching somewhere else.

OCTOBER 12: VS PENN STATE

The Trojans get a break and host Penn State in the first year in the Big Ten. They were previously scheduled to visit the Nittany Lions, but that was before Oregon and Washington came to the Big Ten and forced a reshuffle of the schedule.

OCTOBER 19: AT MARYLAND

The Trojans travel from Minnesota to L.A. and then to Maryland in a matter of weeks.

OCTOBER 29: VS RUTGERS

The back-and-forth continues with a home game against Rutgers.

NOVEMBER 2: AT WASHINGTON

Both Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr. should be gone, but the Trojans travel north to face the Huskies.

NOVEMBER 9: WEEK OFF

The Trojans last off week of the year will be much-needed.

NOVEMBER 16: VS NEBRASKA

Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers come to L.A. for this one.

NOVEMBER 23: AT UCLA

The Trojans “travel” to face UCLA in a Big Ten game. New world, folks.

NOVEMBER 30: VS NOTRE DAME

The Trojans finish off with a home game against Notre Dame.

