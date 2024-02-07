Advertisement

USC football 2024 signing day tracker

Matt Zemek
·5 min read

It’s that time of year. ‘Tis the season for signing recruits. You have known for some time which players USC football is bringing into the 2024 class, but signing day marks the jump from a verbal commitment to an official signing, locking in these players at USC for the 2024 season. These players will be involved in spring practice and will be part of a new approach from head coach Lincoln Riley in which defense and toughness will be more central to USC’s operations. The deficiencies and imbalances of past seasons have led Riley in a different direction. Now we will see how serious Riley is about implementing that stated approach, and how competent Riley is in executing that plan.

These new recruits will also receive the distinction of being USC’s first Big Ten recruiting class. Every game they play for USC will be part of the Trojans’ Big Ten era.

Without further ado, here is USC’s signing day tracker for the Class of 2024. All players listed below have officially signed with USC, and we’ll update the list with each new signing:

JASON ZANDAMELA -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 4 STARS -- CLEARWATER, FL

KAMERYN FOUNTAIN -- EDGE RUSHER -- 4 STARS -- ATLANTA, GA

CARLON JONES -- DEFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 4 STARS -- BAY CITY, TX

ELIJAH NEWBY -- LINEBACKER -- 4 STARS -- CHESHIRE, CT

DESMAN STEPHENS -- LINEBACKER -- 4 STARS -- CLARKSTON, MI

MAKAI SAINA -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 3 STARS -- ARLINGTON, TX

JIDE ABASIRI -- DEFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 3 STARS -- PRIOR LAKE, MN

JARVIS BOATWRIGHT -- SAFETY -- 3 STARS -- CLEARWATER, FL

BRAYLON CONLEY -- CORNERBACK -- 3 STARS -- HUMBLE, TX

BRYAN JACKSON -- RUNNING BACK -- 3 STARS -- MCKINNEY, TX

HAYDEN TRETER -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 3 STARS -- ENGLEWOOD, CO

LORENZO COWAN -- EDGE RUSHER -- 3 STARS -- SAVANNAH, GA

XAVIER JORDAN -- RECEIVER -- 4 STARS -- CHATSWORTH, CA

MARQUIS GALLEGOS -- SAFETY -- 4 STARS -- CHATSWORTH, CA

JOEY OLSEN -- TIGHT END -- 3 STARS -- LAKE OSWEGO, OR

KALOLO TA'AGA -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 3 STARS -- EAST PALO ALTO, CA

JUSTIN TAUANUU -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 3 STARS -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

MARCELLES WILLIAMS -- CORNERBACK -- 4 STARS -- BELLFLOWER, CA

WALTER MATTHEWS -- TIGHT END -- 4 STARS -- HIRAM, GA

ISAIAH RUBIN -- CORNERBACK -- 4 STARS -- LOS ALAMITOS, CA

RATUMANA BULABALAVU -- EDGE RUSHER -- 4 STARS -- CALIFORNIA

JADYN WALKER -- LINEBACKER -- 3 STARS -- PORTAGE, MI

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire