USC football 2024 signing day tracker

It’s that time of year. ‘Tis the season for signing recruits. You have known for some time which players USC football is bringing into the 2024 class, but signing day marks the jump from a verbal commitment to an official signing, locking in these players at USC for the 2024 season. These players will be involved in spring practice and will be part of a new approach from head coach Lincoln Riley in which defense and toughness will be more central to USC’s operations. The deficiencies and imbalances of past seasons have led Riley in a different direction. Now we will see how serious Riley is about implementing that stated approach, and how competent Riley is in executing that plan.

These new recruits will also receive the distinction of being USC’s first Big Ten recruiting class. Every game they play for USC will be part of the Trojans’ Big Ten era.

Without further ado, here is USC’s signing day tracker for the Class of 2024. All players listed below have officially signed with USC, and we’ll update the list with each new signing:

JASON ZANDAMELA -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 4 STARS -- CLEARWATER, FL

KAMERYN FOUNTAIN -- EDGE RUSHER -- 4 STARS -- ATLANTA, GA

Atlanta (GA) Washington four-star EDGE Kameryn Fountain has signed with USC ✌️ LIVE TRACKER: https://t.co/SJWfStvOEb pic.twitter.com/5d1p8NTcei — Marshall Levenson (@MarshallLevyOn3) December 20, 2023

CARLON JONES -- DEFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 4 STARS -- BAY CITY, TX

Signing Day: Carlon Jones picks #USC, Trojans finalize big recruiting winhttps://t.co/F6l2vxi3YY pic.twitter.com/XO9hPCtsuI — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 20, 2023

ELIJAH NEWBY -- LINEBACKER -- 4 STARS -- CHESHIRE, CT

Signing Day: Elijah Newby is first Trojan to sign in Class of 2024https://t.co/UeffZzGDXR pic.twitter.com/A35z1BlM4z — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 20, 2023

DESMAN STEPHENS -- LINEBACKER -- 4 STARS -- CLARKSTON, MI

Signing Day: Four-star Michigan LB Desman Stephens locks in with USC footballhttps://t.co/VE7MrZDDPb pic.twitter.com/EDXPx9RKAy — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 20, 2023

MAKAI SAINA -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 3 STARS -- ARLINGTON, TX

JIDE ABASIRI -- DEFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 3 STARS -- PRIOR LAKE, MN

JARVIS BOATWRIGHT -- SAFETY -- 3 STARS -- CLEARWATER, FL

Signing Day: Florida safety Jarvis Boatwright officially joins Trojans' 2024 classhttps://t.co/NNsyC9xsB2 pic.twitter.com/d23qzD6vLb — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 20, 2023

BRAYLON CONLEY -- CORNERBACK -- 3 STARS -- HUMBLE, TX

BRYAN JACKSON -- RUNNING BACK -- 3 STARS -- MCKINNEY, TX

HAYDEN TRETER -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 3 STARS -- ENGLEWOOD, CO

LORENZO COWAN -- EDGE RUSHER -- 3 STARS -- SAVANNAH, GA

Signing Day: Georgia pass rusher Lorenzo Cowan completes late flip, signs with #USChttps://t.co/2jDV7SZlTT pic.twitter.com/GHUOvXVQkl — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 20, 2023

XAVIER JORDAN -- RECEIVER -- 4 STARS -- CHATSWORTH, CA

MARQUIS GALLEGOS -- SAFETY -- 4 STARS -- CHATSWORTH, CA

Signing Day: Marquis Gallegos signs with USC boosting Trojans' safety depth@marquisg02 | @SierraCanyonFB https://t.co/DR21U7TTJF — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) December 20, 2023

JOEY OLSEN -- TIGHT END -- 3 STARS -- LAKE OSWEGO, OR

Signing Day: Joey Olsen makes it official with #USC, Trojans land athletic tight endhttps://t.co/rwnTHtUDHE pic.twitter.com/C6kBDnL38I — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 20, 2023

KALOLO TA'AGA -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 3 STARS -- EAST PALO ALTO, CA

Signing Day: High upside offensive lineman Kalolo Ta'aga signs with USChttps://t.co/wePqVZdpUZ — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) December 20, 2023

JUSTIN TAUANUU -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 3 STARS -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

MARCELLES WILLIAMS -- CORNERBACK -- 4 STARS -- BELLFLOWER, CA

WALTER MATTHEWS -- TIGHT END -- 4 STARS -- HIRAM, GA

USC signs 6-foot-7 tight end Walter Matthews, making it 19 signees on Early Signing Day.https://t.co/ravF8kJUMI — USC Trojans Football (@uscfootball) December 21, 2023

ISAIAH RUBIN -- CORNERBACK -- 4 STARS -- LOS ALAMITOS, CA

There it is. Wasn’t announced early, but Los Alamitos CB Isaiah Rubin signs his NLI to USC. Photo by coach Ray Fenton. Wraps up a really strong 2024 secondary class for USC pic.twitter.com/blD4tAVJQw — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 20, 2023

RATUMANA BULABALAVU -- EDGE RUSHER -- 4 STARS -- CALIFORNIA

JADYN WALKER -- LINEBACKER -- 3 STARS -- PORTAGE, MI

