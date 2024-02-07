USC football 2024 signing day tracker
It’s that time of year. ‘Tis the season for signing recruits. You have known for some time which players USC football is bringing into the 2024 class, but signing day marks the jump from a verbal commitment to an official signing, locking in these players at USC for the 2024 season. These players will be involved in spring practice and will be part of a new approach from head coach Lincoln Riley in which defense and toughness will be more central to USC’s operations. The deficiencies and imbalances of past seasons have led Riley in a different direction. Now we will see how serious Riley is about implementing that stated approach, and how competent Riley is in executing that plan.
These new recruits will also receive the distinction of being USC’s first Big Ten recruiting class. Every game they play for USC will be part of the Trojans’ Big Ten era.
Without further ado, here is USC’s signing day tracker for the Class of 2024. All players listed below have officially signed with USC, and we’ll update the list with each new signing:
JASON ZANDAMELA -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 4 STARS -- CLEARWATER, FL
From Clearwater, FL…
Welcome @JasonZandamela ‼️✍️✌️#VictoryXXIV pic.twitter.com/bxcaXuhBQz
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 20, 2023
KAMERYN FOUNTAIN -- EDGE RUSHER -- 4 STARS -- ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta (GA) Washington four-star EDGE Kameryn Fountain has signed with USC ✌️
LIVE TRACKER: https://t.co/SJWfStvOEb pic.twitter.com/5d1p8NTcei
— Marshall Levenson (@MarshallLevyOn3) December 20, 2023
CARLON JONES -- DEFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 4 STARS -- BAY CITY, TX
Signing Day: Carlon Jones picks #USC, Trojans finalize big recruiting winhttps://t.co/F6l2vxi3YY pic.twitter.com/XO9hPCtsuI
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 20, 2023
ELIJAH NEWBY -- LINEBACKER -- 4 STARS -- CHESHIRE, CT
Signing Day: Elijah Newby is first Trojan to sign in Class of 2024https://t.co/UeffZzGDXR pic.twitter.com/A35z1BlM4z
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 20, 2023
DESMAN STEPHENS -- LINEBACKER -- 4 STARS -- CLARKSTON, MI
Signing Day: Four-star Michigan LB Desman Stephens locks in with USC footballhttps://t.co/VE7MrZDDPb pic.twitter.com/EDXPx9RKAy
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 20, 2023
MAKAI SAINA -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 3 STARS -- ARLINGTON, TX
From Arlington, TX…
Welcome @MakaiSaina ‼️✍️✌️#VictoryXXIV pic.twitter.com/qmU0Ps7AMH
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 20, 2023
JIDE ABASIRI -- DEFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 3 STARS -- PRIOR LAKE, MN
From Prior Lake, MN…
Welcome @jide_abasiri ‼️✍️✌️#VictoryXXIV pic.twitter.com/utn9EHonnL
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 20, 2023
JARVIS BOATWRIGHT -- SAFETY -- 3 STARS -- CLEARWATER, FL
Signing Day: Florida safety Jarvis Boatwright officially joins Trojans' 2024 classhttps://t.co/NNsyC9xsB2 pic.twitter.com/d23qzD6vLb
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 20, 2023
BRAYLON CONLEY -- CORNERBACK -- 3 STARS -- HUMBLE, TX
From Humble, TX…
Welcome @braylon_conley ‼️✍️✌️#VictoryXXIV pic.twitter.com/bjDOlP3Bd4
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 20, 2023
BRYAN JACKSON -- RUNNING BACK -- 3 STARS -- MCKINNEY, TX
Signing Day: Texas running back Bryan Jackson locks in long-time commitment, signs with #USChttps://t.co/Sa7pEmscwk pic.twitter.com/9QZtO7k9Y8
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 20, 2023
HAYDEN TRETER -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 3 STARS -- ENGLEWOOD, CO
From Englewood, CO….
Welcome @CchsHayden ‼️✍️✌️#VictoryXXIV pic.twitter.com/ljKTSBeH7R
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 20, 2023
LORENZO COWAN -- EDGE RUSHER -- 3 STARS -- SAVANNAH, GA
Signing Day: Georgia pass rusher Lorenzo Cowan completes late flip, signs with #USChttps://t.co/2jDV7SZlTT pic.twitter.com/GHUOvXVQkl
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 20, 2023
XAVIER JORDAN -- RECEIVER -- 4 STARS -- CHATSWORTH, CA
Los Angeles (CA) Wide Receiver XAVIER JORDAN has Signed with #USC❕✌🏼📄
LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/2VBCmuWPXT via @On3USC #FightOn pic.twitter.com/F9y94t7VJy
— Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) December 20, 2023
MARQUIS GALLEGOS -- SAFETY -- 4 STARS -- CHATSWORTH, CA
Signing Day: Marquis Gallegos signs with USC boosting Trojans' safety depth@marquisg02 | @SierraCanyonFB https://t.co/DR21U7TTJF
— Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) December 20, 2023
JOEY OLSEN -- TIGHT END -- 3 STARS -- LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Signing Day: Joey Olsen makes it official with #USC, Trojans land athletic tight endhttps://t.co/rwnTHtUDHE pic.twitter.com/C6kBDnL38I
— Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 20, 2023
KALOLO TA'AGA -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 3 STARS -- EAST PALO ALTO, CA
Signing Day: High upside offensive lineman Kalolo Ta'aga signs with USChttps://t.co/wePqVZdpUZ
— Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) December 20, 2023
JUSTIN TAUANUU -- OFFENSIVE LINEMAN -- 3 STARS -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
From Huntington Beach, CA…
Welcome @JustinTauanuu ‼️✍️✌️#VictoryXXIV pic.twitter.com/icosWXwnnt
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 20, 2023
MARCELLES WILLIAMS -- CORNERBACK -- 4 STARS -- BELLFLOWER, CA
From Carson, CA…
Welcome @cellesthegreat1 ‼️✍️✌️#VictoryXXIV pic.twitter.com/QYBVox2yye
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 20, 2023
WALTER MATTHEWS -- TIGHT END -- 4 STARS -- HIRAM, GA
USC signs 6-foot-7 tight end Walter Matthews, making it 19 signees on Early Signing Day.https://t.co/ravF8kJUMI
— USC Trojans Football (@uscfootball) December 21, 2023
ISAIAH RUBIN -- CORNERBACK -- 4 STARS -- LOS ALAMITOS, CA
There it is. Wasn’t announced early, but Los Alamitos CB Isaiah Rubin signs his NLI to USC. Photo by coach Ray Fenton. Wraps up a really strong 2024 secondary class for USC pic.twitter.com/blD4tAVJQw
— Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 20, 2023
RATUMANA BULABALAVU -- EDGE RUSHER -- 4 STARS -- CALIFORNIA
From Stockton, CA — welcome @RBulabalavu ✍️✌️#VictoryXXIV pic.twitter.com/3VHnQieyb9
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) February 7, 2024
JADYN WALKER -- LINEBACKER -- 3 STARS -- PORTAGE, MI
From Portage, Michigan…
welcome @JadynWalker20 ✍️✌️#VictoryXXIV pic.twitter.com/9VSQZxSaOm
— USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) February 7, 2024