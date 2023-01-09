USC football 2023 NFL draft tracker

Transfers are being monitored across the country. Recruitment commitments are being tracked as well. Pac-12 transfers who move from one school within the conference to another are also being followed and studied. It’s tracker season.

Guess what? We have another tracker for you to track.

The list of USC football players who have declared for the 2023 NFL draft is growing. It’s true that this will be Lincoln Riley’s first NFL draft as USC head coach, but it’s also true that this draft class won’t reflect the true measure of Riley’s impact, given that he didn’t land any of these players as high school recruits. He did grab some of them through the transfer portal, but not as Oklahoma Sooners four years ago.

Here’s the 2023 USC football NFL draft tracker:

WR JORDAN ADDISON

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) catches a pass against the Utah Utes in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

OL ANDREW VORHEES

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) celebrates with offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (72)after catching an 8-yard touchdown reception with 16 seconds to play as UCLA Bruins defensive back Rayshad Williams (3) reacts at Rose Bowl.USC defeated UCLA 43-38. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

RB TRAVIS DYE

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Travis Dye (26) is knocked out of bounds by California Golden Bears cornerback Tyson McWilliams (11) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DL TULI TUIPULOTU

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

CB MEKHI BLACKMON

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive lineman Solomon Byrd (51) and defensive back Mekhi Blackmon (6) celebrate during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

OL BRETT NEILON

Aug 31, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General overall view as Southern California Trojans center Brett Neilon (62) snaps the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive tackle Keiti Iakopo (98) at the line of scrimmage uat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Fresno State 31-23. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire