USC football 2022-2023 early signing period tracker: the latest Trojan commitments

Donovan James
It’s that time of year: The early signing period is here.

When we went to bed on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 20, USC football had 20 commitments for the Class of 2023. The Trojans are trying to maximize the value of their first full recruiting cycle in the Lincoln Riley era. Riley had to hit the ground running 12 months ago and scramble to assemble a recruiting class. This is the first year in which Riley and his operations team had a chance to map out a complete plan and zero in on prime targets.

As the names keep coming in, we’ll update them. Stay tuned for more additions to this list as the signing period continues through national signing day in February of 2023:

1. QB Malachi Nelson

2. Zachariah Branch (WR)

3. Makai Lemon (WR)

4. Tackett Curtis (LB)

5. Quinten Joyner (RB)

6. Braylan Shelby (EDGE)

7. Elijah Page (OT)

8. Maliaki Crawford

9. Ja'Kobi Lane

10. A'Marion Peterson

11. David Peevey (EDGE)

12. Sam Greene (DL)

13. Christian Pierce (S)

14. Alani Noa (IOL)

15. Kade Eldrige (TE)

16. Tobias Raymond (OT)

17. Amos Talalele (IOL)

18. Micah Banuelos (IOL)

19. Deijon Laffitte (DL)

20. Elijah Hughes (DL)

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

