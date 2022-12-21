USC football 2022-2023 early signing period tracker: the latest Trojan commitments

It’s that time of year: The early signing period is here.

When we went to bed on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 20, USC football had 20 commitments for the Class of 2023. The Trojans are trying to maximize the value of their first full recruiting cycle in the Lincoln Riley era. Riley had to hit the ground running 12 months ago and scramble to assemble a recruiting class. This is the first year in which Riley and his operations team had a chance to map out a complete plan and zero in on prime targets.

As the names keep coming in, we’ll update them. Stay tuned for more additions to this list as the signing period continues through national signing day in February of 2023:

1. QB Malachi Nelson

Malachi Nelson vs Dante moore in the big ten 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Those future usc -ucla games are gonna be LIT. — Crypto Jus 🚀 (@IDKMAN30) December 15, 2022

2. Zachariah Branch (WR)

USC WR commit Zachariah Branch with the one-handed TD catch and the backflip at UA Future 50 🤯 (via @AllenTrieu) pic.twitter.com/V9utS9Bf24 — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 16, 2022

3. Makai Lemon (WR)

Since Lincoln Riley was named USC's head coach: -5 star 2022 RB Raleek Brown (Mater Dei) decommits from OU and commits to USC.

– 5-star 2023 QB Malachi Nelson (Los Alamitos) decommits from OU and commits to USC.

– 5-star 2023 WR Makai Lemon (Los Alamitos) is expected to follow. pic.twitter.com/9YnbKOQfdB — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 2, 2021

4. Tackett Curtis (LB)

Congrats to Many's @curtis_tackett on being named the MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year. The 2023 USC commit balled out on both sides of the ball and led the Tigers to a 15-0 record and Division III Non-Select state title. ✌️ ✍️: https://t.co/yZvcGfiRJk pic.twitter.com/evjlpcOG3n — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) December 13, 2022

5. Quinten Joyner (RB)

6. Braylan Shelby (EDGE)

I appreciate 247 for the new ranking!#FightOn ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/aaZwif6IBv — Braylan Shelby (@BraylanShelby) December 13, 2022

7. Elijah Page (OT)

As expected since he de-committed from #NotreDame on Sept. 22, #USC has flipped 4-star OT Elijah Page from Pinnacle HS in Arizona. Page took an official visit to USC this past weekend. Huge get for the Trojans and OL coach Josh Henson in particular. https://t.co/lUYqstfDzT — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) October 3, 2022

8. Maliaki Crawford

Oxnard Pacifica's Maliki Crawford is unique. He's a 6-foot-4 cornerback. Committed to USC. He smiles, giggles and laughs when people ask him how he can play cornerback. He's quite a player. pic.twitter.com/sBWqWpOQEz — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 6, 2022

9. Ja'Kobi Lane

USC committed 6-foot-6 wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane of Red Mountain talks about new ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham and whether this changes things for him pic.twitter.com/JyVQcUrVop — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) November 30, 2022

10. A'Marion Peterson

A’MARION. PETERSON. IS. THE. TRUTH. The @USC_FB commit scored his THIRD TD of the night to put Hirschi up 37-30 in OT. Brock offense gets their chance to answer. @dctf #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/LZMuq54htr — Ashley Pickle (@ashley_pickle12) September 2, 2022

11. David Peevey (EDGE)

USC it is for David Peevy @USC_Rivals pic.twitter.com/iSfJZF57pY — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) October 28, 2022

12. Sam Greene (DL)

The scene as big DT Sam Greene announced his #USC commitment on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/lTAcremh56 — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) September 16, 2022

13. Christian Pierce (S)

Rancho Cucamonga safety and #USC commit Christian Pierce getting ready for a big match up vs. Apple Valley tonight. Could be a playoff preview. pic.twitter.com/epz39aBOnj — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) August 27, 2022

14. Alani Noa (IOL)

15. Kade Eldrige (TE)

Lynden (Wash.) Christian jumbo athlete Kade Eldridge just announced his commitment to USC and he talked about why he picked the Trojans https://t.co/f6Bym3X1GB pic.twitter.com/UJSBjVkol3 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) June 22, 2022

16. Tobias Raymond (OT)

6-foot-7, 250-pound Ventura (Calif.) three-star OT Tobias Raymond commits to #USC: https://t.co/dCvYqKsX3t — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) June 14, 2022

17. Amos Talalele (IOL)

18. Micah Banuelos (IOL)

#USC’s OL class in 2022. Stacked but still room 👀 6-foot-4, 330-pound Amos Talalele

6-foot-7, 250-pound Tobias Raymond

6-foot-2.5, 305-pound Micah Banuelos

6-foot-4, 330-pound Alani Noa

6-foot-7, 304-pound Elijah Paige https://t.co/ge5tfdsAcG — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) October 3, 2022

19. Deijon Laffitte (DL)

20. Elijah Hughes (DL)

The process of building depth — specifically in the trenches, and more specifically on defense — continues for #USC. https://t.co/CbCF1coIo8 — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 18, 2022

