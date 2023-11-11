USC flips offensive tackle Justin Tauanuu from Stanford due to Big Ten identity

The USC Trojans not only gained an offensive tackle for their 2024 class on Friday. They flipped him from Stanford.

Justin Tauanuu had committed to Stanford earlier this year, but he took an official visit to USC and was won over by Trojan offensive line coach Josh Henson.

He was also swayed by the conference where USC will play next season … and where Stanford won’t.

Tauanuu told 247Sports that “There were a lot of reasons why I chose USC. A big one though was they’re moving to the Big Ten. They’re going to be playing against teams like Ohio State and Michigan and that was big for me. I’m excited to compete against top teams like that and that definitely played a big role in putting USC over the top for me.”

USC in the Big Ten will feel awkward, but there’s little question that the Big Ten brand has helped USC pull in a few recruits it otherwise would not have gained. The flip from Stanford — which has been building a good 2024 class under new coach Troy Taylor — might boost USC’s standing among other California-based recruits who still haven’t decided on their 2024 destination.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire