Will USC flip Michigan decommit Jaden Smith?

Jaden Smith, a four-star linebacker from West Charlotte High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the news right now. He signed with Michigan as an incoming freshman but then requested a release from his national letter of intent (NLI), as he wrote in a social media post a few days ago.

“After much prayer and deliberation, I’ve made the decision to formally request my release from my NLI,” Smith wrote in his post. “This was the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life. Forever grateful for Coach (Sherrone) Moore and The University of Michigan.”

He was a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 284 overall recruit in the nation.

He also held offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, USC and Vanderbilt among others. The coaching changes at the University of Michigan have created a different dynamic within the program. It will be fascinating to see where Michigan and USC stand in the new-look Big Ten entering the 2024 football season.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire