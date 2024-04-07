USC flag flies atop SC State House in celebration of women’s basketball championship

Not an hour had passed from the time Coach Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks hoisted their trophy to the time the University of South Carolina’s flag was raised atop the S.C. State House in celebration of the women’s basketball team’s third national championship Sunday evening.

In fact, a total of 16 USC flags were raised, one at a time in succession flying atop the State House dome, so that multiple flags flown on the State House can be given away.

The USC women’s basketball team defeated Iowa 87-75 in Sunday afternoon’s NCAA tournament final.

After the team’s victory, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster shared his congratulations in a tweet, promising that the champions’ flag would fly over the state’s seat of government.

The USC flag is expected to fly atop the State House through Monday.