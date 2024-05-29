USC five-star commit Isaiah Gibson schedules Tennessee visit

2025 five-star edge prospect Isaiah Gibson scheduled an official visit to Tennessee after canceling a visit to Florida.

Gibson will officially visit the Vols on June 14, where Josh Heupel and Tennessee will attempt to flip his commitment to USC. Gibson will also visit Georgia on Friday, South Carolina on June 7, Auburn on June 12, Ohio State on June 18 and Oklahoma on June 21.

He committed to the Trojans on March 24.

The 6-foot-4, 245 pound edge prospect is form Warner Robins High School in Warner Robins, Georgia.

Gibson is the No. 17 nationally ranked prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 1 edge prospect and the No. 6 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports.

The Vols have 10 commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, defensive lineman Ethan Utley, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, cornerback Tyler Redmond, safety Sidney Walton, wide receiver Radarious Jackson and offensive lineman Antoni Kade Ogumoro.

