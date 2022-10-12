USC first-half season overview: Trojans simply refuse to lose under Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch

It really has been something to see: USC not only winning, but winning without its offense playing great games. We knew the offense had loads of talent, but could this team win when the offense wasn’t humming along and playing its very best?

We have received a clear answer to that question through the first six games of the 2022 college football season. The job Alex Grinch has done with this defense has been phenomenal. Who would have expected USC to not give up at least 30 points in any of the first six games of the season? You would have found very few people who would have expressed that much faith in Alex Grinch. Yet, he has pulled it off. The Trojans aren’t just allowing fewer than 30 points, either; they are averaging fewer than 20 points allowed so far this season.

USC is getting contributions throughout its defense and throughout its roster. The team is far from fully healthy, but guys are stepping up.

Trojans Wire discussed this and related topics after the Washington State game on The Voice of College Football.

