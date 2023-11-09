USC’s first-drive success has been noticed by Oregon and Dan Lanning

The lead-up to Saturday’s Oregon-USC game in Eugene is in full swing. The team at Ducks Wire is following what’s being said in press conferences and media availabilities this week.

Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire picked up a quote from Oregon coach Dan Lanning on USC’s offense.

USC has often performed well on its first offensive possession of a game in 2023. The consistency afterward has typically been a problem, but most of the time, first drives have worked well for the Trojans, as was the case last week against Washington.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed this particular point.

“Just think that they have a rhythm and sequence,” he said about USC. “They have a quarterback that can make the plays and they’ve got really, a lot of talent around him. You know, they probably don’t get enough credit for the run game. Their running back is really good, he does a really good job. Their o-line is one of the better lines we’ve seen. So just overall, offensively they’re very efficient.”

