USC’s first Big Ten Network football game as a Big Ten school is revealed

Goodbye, Pac-12 Network. Hello, Big Ten Network. The new era for USC football on television is here. History will be made on Saturday, Sept. 7, when the Trojans — as a new Big Ten member school — play their first game on Big Ten Network.

The Trojans’ late-night game against the Utah State Aggies is an 8 p.m. kickoff in Los Angeles, 11 p.m. in the Eastern United States. Big Ten Network will have the broadcast assignment. We don’t yet know who the announcers will be for this contest, but we don’t think they’ll be Ted Robinson and Yogi Roth or anyone else who has worked for the Pac-12 Network over the years. It will be a new experience for USC fans after a decade of Pac-12 Network adventures.

Crucially, a lot more USC fans will be able to watch on BTN compared to Pac-12 Network. That might be the biggest and most important detail of all, as the Trojans enter their new era in college football and collegiate athletics.

We've got another kickoff time and channel set for USC this fall. The Trojans' home opener will air on Big Ten Network.https://t.co/Koz7HDjUkT — Erik McKinney (@ErikTMcKinney) May 30, 2024

