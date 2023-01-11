USC finishes No. 13 in final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Matt Wadleigh
·1 min read

The USC Trojans landed at No. 13 in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll of the 2022 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night in a 65-7 national title game blowout, and the college football season is officially over.

The Trojans are 13th, which is a terrific improvement after a four-win campaign in 2021.

More importantly for the Pac-12, six teams finished the year in the top 25, with both Los Angeles schools, both Oregon schools, Utah, and Washington all in the poll.

It was a surprisingly strong year from the top half of the Pac-12. Looking forward, 2023 is shaping up well in the West with Cam Rising announcing his return to Utah and Fresno State safety Evan Williams transferring to Oregon to bolster the Ducks’ defense.

For the Trojans, finishing in the top 15 is a good step forward despite a crushing Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.

The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll rewarded Tulane for beating USC. The Green Wave finished No. 9.

Here are the entire poll results:

  1. Georgia Bulldogs 

  2. TCU Horned Frogs

  3. Michigan Wolverines

  4. Ohio State Buckeyes 

  5. Alabama Crimson Tide 

  6. Tennessee Volunteers

  7. Penn State Nittany Lions

  8. Washington Huskies

  9. Tulane Green Wave

  10. Florida State Seminoles

  11. Utah Utes

  12. Clemson Tigers 

  13. USC Trojans 

  14. Kansas State Wildcats

  15. LSU Tigers

  16. Oregon Ducks

  17. Oregon State Beavers

  18. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 

  19. Mississippi State Bulldogs

  20. Troy Trojans

  21. UCLA Bruins

  22. Pittsburgh Panthers

  23. South Carolina Gamecocks

  24. Fresno State Bulldogs

  25. Texas Longhorns 

List

Alex Grinch retained by Lincoln Riley: a reasonable, fair move which could become a total disaster

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

Recommended Stories