USC finishes No. 13 in final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The USC Trojans landed at No. 13 in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll of the 2022 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night in a 65-7 national title game blowout, and the college football season is officially over.

The Trojans are 13th, which is a terrific improvement after a four-win campaign in 2021.

More importantly for the Pac-12, six teams finished the year in the top 25, with both Los Angeles schools, both Oregon schools, Utah, and Washington all in the poll.

It was a surprisingly strong year from the top half of the Pac-12. Looking forward, 2023 is shaping up well in the West with Cam Rising announcing his return to Utah and Fresno State safety Evan Williams transferring to Oregon to bolster the Ducks’ defense.

For the Trojans, finishing in the top 15 is a good step forward despite a crushing Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.

The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll rewarded Tulane for beating USC. The Green Wave finished No. 9.

Here are the entire poll results:

