Will USC finish ahead of Ohio State and Penn State in the 2024 Big Ten football standings?

We’re talking Big Ten football here, since the next college football season will be USC’s first in the Big Ten.

We asked our football panelists if USC will finish ahead of Ohio State and Penn State in 2024.

Matt Zemek, Trojans Wire: Certainly ahead of Penn State. If the Trojans can land some defensive and offensive tackles in the spring portal window, they have a chance at surpassing Ohio State as well. Right now, though? USC probably finishes behind the Buckeyes.

Zachary Neel, Ducks Wire: No, I don’t think that USC will finish ahead of Ohio State or Penn State in 2024. Who is their quarterback? Is Miller Moss going to lead them to instant success in the Big Ten? It’s possible, but I wouldn’t call it probable.

Matt Wadleigh, Trojans Wire: This is a tough one for me, and I believe D’Anton Lynn will make this team much more competitive. Is Miller Moss the quarterback who can make it happen? Until we get that answer, I have USC behind both programs in 2024.

Don Smalley, Ducks Wire: No. USC’s QB situation is in flux.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire