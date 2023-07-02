USC finally gets a 2024 recruit in the established Big Ten footprint

We have been following USC’s 2024 football recruiting class with great curiosity, noting which states comprise this group of players. If you had checked out our list of states for this 2024 class on Friday, June 30, you would have seen no longstanding Big Ten states on the list.

On Saturday, July 1, USC finally secured a recruit from a “true” Big Ten state.

The Trojans had scored 2024 recruitments in Oregon, Connecticut, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and Georgia, in addition to California, but they hadn’t gone into an established Big Ten state. Now they have.

Deyvid Palepale, who committed to USC on Saturday, comes to the Trojans from Pennsylvania. More than that, he is from Landisville, Pa., which is just 117 miles from State College, where Penn State University is located. USC really did go into the back yard of a Big Ten school and swipe a prospect from that school’s grasp. Michigan also wanted Palepale, so this is a true Big Ten recruiting win for Shaun Nua and Lincoln Riley. It’s a first genuine recruiting win in the 2024 class with a pronounced Big Ten flavor.

This will be noticed throughout the conference.

