USC is a finalist for 2025 four-star linebacker

Per reports on Saturday from On3’s Hayes Fawcett, the USC Trojans are one of four finalists for four-star 2025 linebacker Riley Pettijohn.

Texas A&M, Texas and Ohio State were also named finalists.

Pettijohn is currently on his visit with Ohio State this weekend, which will be followed by trips to Texas (June 14) and USC (June 21).

In his 2023 junior season at McKinney (Texas) High School, Pettijohn could not be stopped, recording 120 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, five pass breakups, and an interception.

Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Pettijohn is currently the 39th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the fourth-ranked linebacker, and the ninth-ranked player in Texas.

His father, Duke Pettijohn, played on the defensive line at Syracuse from 1997-2000 and was a two-time All-Big East selection and All-American. This would be a significant get for the Trojans if they can in fact pull it off. Going into Texas and getting one of the state’s 10 best players would send quite a message on the recruiting trail, as the Trojans try to put together a big month of June.

