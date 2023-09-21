USC is the favorite to land 2025 offensive lineman Logan Powell

Logan Powell is a 6-foot-5, 240-pound offensive line prospect from Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona.

Powell is the No. 237 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 14 offensive lineman and No. 1 player in Arizona, according to On3.

The Arizona native holds offers from USC, Michigan, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Arizona State, Boston College and TCU, but the Trojans are the favorite to land the four-star offensive lineman.

According to On3’s RPM, the Trojans have the inside track with the Michigan Wolverines being in the hunt to land Powell.

USC’s recruiting momentum was unmistakable in late June and early July, but over the past two and a half months, the Trojans have hit a dry spell. They can really use a pick-me-up on the recruiting trail, something which might have a positive domino effect and lead to other successes at other position groups and other areas of need. Any notable individual recruiting win could change the trajectory of USC recruiting in ways which could have long-term benefits.

