USC is favored to land QB Dylan Raiola, according to one recruiting outlet

QBU might just be USC. The Trojans are trying to close the sale once again at football’s most important position. The Trojans established their QBU brand identity with last year’s arrival of Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley.

USC, under Riley, has landed 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson. USC is now the On3 Sports favorite to land five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola for 2024.

After hosting Raiola for two visits in the past month, USC is now considered the new favorite according to On3’s prediction model. That projection has the Trojans at 39.9%, followed by Nebraska (28.8%), Georgia (19.4%) and Ohio State bringing up the rear at 9.7%.

Raiola led Chandler High School to the Arizona (AIA) Open Division semifinals in 2022. Raiola’s junior season at Chandler was successful individually. Raiola completed 64% of his passes for 2,435 yards and 22 touchdowns last season.

Raiola has transferred to Pinnacle High School (Phoenix) for his senior season. He will be a favorite to win the 2023 National Player of The Year.

Five-star QB Dylan Raiola was back at USC this past weekend.https://t.co/qNOIWa7a0h pic.twitter.com/pNFvN4rmzP — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) March 6, 2023

