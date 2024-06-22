USC fans vent on YouTube show, hope Jennifer Cohen’s NIL performance will improve

USC fans want and need athletic director Jennifer Cohen to be better. They specifically hope she can right the ship in the NIL realm.

We are writing about this:

“This is not a Lincoln Riley problem. This is a Jen Cohen problem. The coaches don’t run the fundraising programs. They sell the program and try to convince players to join. The NIL program is an administrative effort which points to internal operations supporting the coaches in their recruiting efforts.

“Eric Henderson did his job in March. The NIL program, by all appearances, didn’t support the coaches enough. Jen Cohen has to have the tough conversations behind the scenes to ensure USC doesn’t continue to get outgunned, and that commitments of NIL resources have the reliability and follow-through to retain the confidence of both recruits and coaches.”

