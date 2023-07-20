USC fans get a taste of what to expect in Big Ten football TV coverage

Change occurs very swiftly in the sports media world. We have seen ESPN cut a lot of jobs. The media rights landscape attached to the Pac-12 has been hard to decipher. Peacock, the streaming outlet under the Comcast-NBC umbrella, will be the sole broadcaster of a Washington-Michigan State football game this upcoming season. So much is new in sports media, and so much happens abruptly. With this in mind, 2023 arrangements could change in 2024, but one thing is clear: USC fans will have a Big Ten football preview show to watch when the Trojans move to the Big Ten in 2024.

NBC Sports announced that a Big Ten Football pregame show will air this fall. The names you see in the tweet below might change in 2024, but it seems pretty clear that host Maria Taylor, with her ESPN background, will remain in the anchor chair next year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday” is one Big Ten pregame show USC fans will be able to watch. Now NBC is in the mix. Will CBS, another Big Ten rights-holder, join the fray? Stay tuned.

Host @MariaTaylor, analysts Matt Cassel, Joshua Perry, and Michael Robinson, and co-host Ahmed Fareed will anchor B1G College Countdown this fall on NBC and @peacock … @ahmedNBC @RIP_JEP https://t.co/3ZDjheWIIv pic.twitter.com/uT9S1eQwbx — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) July 20, 2023

More 1977 Rose Bowl!

WATCH: Anthony Munoz, Charles White explain why they came to USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire