USC fans can’t stop praising Miller Moss after storybook night at the Holiday Bowl

With Caleb Williams opting out of the Holiday Bowl as he prepares for the NFL draft and Malachi Nelson entering the transfer portal, all eyes were on Miller Moss as he made his first career start at USC.

Nobody expected Moss to set all sorts of records with six touchdown passes and 372 yards in the air as USC beat Louisville, 42-28.

It was a must-see performance, and maybe the dazzling display by Miller Moss will keep Lincoln Riley and company from needing to get a big quarterback in the transfer portal.

Nonetheless, the six touchdowns by Moss had everybody talking about him after and during the game.

Here’s a small sample of the reaction to a magical night for a loyal Trojan:

THE LADDER

DREAMS FULFILLED

Miller Moss grew up dreaming of playing for USC and he LIT it up in his first career start 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tVwpa7WCqv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 28, 2023

HUGE NIGHT

THERE GOES THAT MAN… for the sixth time tonight! 🗣️ Miller Moss is going WILD tonight for @uscfb! 😤 pic.twitter.com/LGRHtXJO90 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 28, 2023

QB1

Redshirt sophomore Miller Moss never started a game for USC until tonight: 23-33

372 pass YDs

6 TDs (program bowl game record) QB1 for the Trojans next year? 🍿 pic.twitter.com/gTWeG0ZvHy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2023

FUTURE OF TROY

What a great finish to the season! Very proud of this USC team with 20+ players gone via portal and opt outs, they prove that the future is bright at SC. Many rising stars, and perhaps a QB has risin amoung us, in Miller Moss. Great to see our team grab some shiny hardware at… pic.twitter.com/H9z0v5QvPQ — Trojan Football (@TrojanFBx) December 28, 2023

SURGICAL

Miller Moss is putting on a clinic tonight✌️ pic.twitter.com/zAqG5NII92 — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 28, 2023

THIS WAS NO CUPCAKE OPPONENT

The mere fact that he did this in his first career start, against a ranked opponent, is fckn bananas! This kid might very well have something to him! Definitely a name to keep an eye on in the future https://t.co/PiwtaU2AMf — StretchMon3y (@Mon3yStretch) December 28, 2023

MADE THE MOST OF IT

Miller Moss is a rare third year QB at USC who just got his first career start this year Stuck around even with Caleb Williams transferring in and Malachi Nelson’s signing before leaving after his freshman year Gotta love when guys like this have success https://t.co/ez5xe19SGD — Whit Barfield (@TheRowdyWhit) December 28, 2023

CAUTIONARY NOTE

Positive development for USC but should be a reminder to never make long-term decisions/evaluations on QBs based on bowl game performances https://t.co/DEXM4l6RC7 — Griffin McVeigh (@Griffin_McVeigh) December 28, 2023

EXPLOSIVE

PASSED THE TEST

Pretty good audition for next season 🔥 https://t.co/0Nf2MRBgVJ — 𝐈𝐙𝐙𝐘 (@11zzy_) December 28, 2023

MADE A FUTURE

Dude made some money tonight. https://t.co/KhXWGgI4BS — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) December 28, 2023

LEARNING AND GROWING

It may not be for everyone BUT there is something to be said for working your way in a program and system. I am all for all players getting paid and transferring to do what they need to@do for themselves…but sometimes the “grind” is the grind https://t.co/GXzRiQLBrR — Chris Lakey (@mcxyz) December 28, 2023

USC FANS AGREE

This really my QB1 next season https://t.co/9zpnqR9d6N — – (@notjay___) December 28, 2023

MADE IT HAPPEN

Give the man the reigns in SoCal next summer he was cookin! https://t.co/tIPWsmJXx4 — Z-Tank (@ZTank305) December 28, 2023

SLOW DOWN HERE, OKAY?

PROBABLY

PLOT TWIST

IS IT OVER ALREADY?

Miller Moss / Will Howard debate coming soon https://t.co/lOH4bfFbNn — l a n g s t o n (@LangstonEdwin) December 28, 2023

DAWG

Live look at Miller Moss's most current X-ray 😅@DIRECTV_HB pic.twitter.com/bUbLwH4IC3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 28, 2023

SPECIAL MOMENT

If you think these bowl games are a waste or shouldn’t be happening. Watch Miller Moss. Took advantage of the opportunity today and let the world know he is for real!! — Sidelines – FresnoState (@SSN_FresnoState) December 28, 2023

LOYALTY

The story of Miller Moss: -Committed to USC as a junior in HS as a top 100 player

-stayed committed when USC signed top 100 Jaxon Dart on NSD

-stayed when Dart beat him out

-stayed when USC brought in Williams

-Now has 6 TD passes when all the stars opted out. Respect 🫡 — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) December 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire