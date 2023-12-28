Advertisement

USC fans can’t stop praising Miller Moss after storybook night at the Holiday Bowl

Matt Wadleigh
·4 min read
1

With Caleb Williams opting out of the Holiday Bowl as he prepares for the NFL draft and Malachi Nelson entering the transfer portal, all eyes were on Miller Moss as he made his first career start at USC.

Nobody expected Moss to set all sorts of records with six touchdown passes and 372 yards in the air as USC beat Louisville, 42-28.

It was a must-see performance, and maybe the dazzling display by Miller Moss will keep Lincoln Riley and company from needing to get a big quarterback in the transfer portal.

Nonetheless, the six touchdowns by Moss had everybody talking about him after and during the game.

Here’s a small sample of the reaction to a magical night for a loyal Trojan:

THE LADDER

DREAMS FULFILLED

HUGE NIGHT

QB1

FUTURE OF TROY

SURGICAL

THIS WAS NO CUPCAKE OPPONENT

MADE THE MOST OF IT

CAUTIONARY NOTE

EXPLOSIVE

PASSED THE TEST

MADE A FUTURE

LEARNING AND GROWING

USC FANS AGREE

MADE IT HAPPEN

SLOW DOWN HERE, OKAY?

PROBABLY

PLOT TWIST

IS IT OVER ALREADY?

DAWG

SPECIAL MOMENT

LOYALTY

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire