USC fans, ready for the Big Ten, get one last example of Pac-12 incompetence

As this article is published Thursday morning (just after 10 a.m.) in Los Angeles, the door hasn’t officially closed on the Pac-12. However, all indications are that the conference is about to suffer a crippling blow at some point in the next 30 hours. Colorado is expected to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12, as Buffaloes Wire has noted.

One week ago, Pac-12 insiders were “super confident” not only that a deal would be reached, but that it would be very competitive with the Big 12’s price point for its member schools. Sources said the Pac-12 CEO Group’s “patience is about to pay off.” Sources said “it will be worth the wait.”

Waiting was viewed as necessary and good. Kliavkoff himself said that the longer the process went, the better it was for the Pac-12.

Well, here we are. It should have been seen as a warning sign — an indication of trouble — when Colorado’s athletic director, Rick George, stormed out of the Pac-12 media day event on Friday after George Kliavkoff’s disastrous press conference and public remarks.

USC fans, knowing they have a safe and lucrative home in the Big Ten next year, are feeling quite affirmed. They escaped the sinking ship just in time. They never had to worry about their future — not when the move to the Big Ten was announced one year ago. They and other West Coast college sports fans reacted to the news of the Pac-12’s possible implosion and extinction:

IT STARTS HERE

Worse back to back hires – Sark and Clay Helton, or Larry Scott and Kliavkoff? — Pac 0 (@wstrojan) July 26, 2023

THROW IN LANE KIFFIN

Kiffin-Sark-Helton — USC Trojans Basketball (@USCBasketball_) July 27, 2023

GOOD ANSWER

Pat Haden and Lynn Swann? — Samuel (@SCTrojan_Sam) July 26, 2023

LAYING IT ON THICK

Joke is going to be on the rest of collegiate sports when the Pac 12 replaces Colorado and Arizona with Texas and Notre Dame. — Pac 0 (@wstrojan) July 27, 2023

MARVELING AT THE HUBRIS AND INCOMPETENCE

Omg yes. This is grade A level propaganda/ sunshine pumping https://t.co/oqnHS8jEW0 — Pac 0 (@wstrojan) July 27, 2023

CRINGE

Yep. The PAC was waiting for Colorado to leave. All part of the master plan. — Wheat (@TrMiGr) July 27, 2023

NOTHING

UTAH FANS CHIME IN

The blame squarely lies at the feet of Kliavkoff, the PAC CEO Group, & its presidents for dragging out this media rights negotiation for this long. Let’s get real – these are media rights not a nuclear arms treaty. And the PAC is not trading up for SMU/SDSU/Tulane. — Eric T Lund (@EricTLund) July 27, 2023

CORRECT

May be mistaken, but isn’t this a meeting that should have already happened, BEFORE CU joined USC & UCLA in the exodus? As a lifelong fan of the Conference, it is really tough to not have major, major doubts about the competence of leadership atop the P12 & it’s member schools. — Al & Jo’s Pa (@zackiejoe) July 27, 2023

SPIN CYCLE

Couple weeks from now "The Pac-12 is announcing a trade up as a conference by merging with the Mountain West after we shed the dead weight of Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington, and Oregon to other conferences." – unnamed Mountain 12 CEO group member — Ayo Still Big Bro 🏆🏆🏆 (@ayosaba) July 27, 2023

100 PERCENT

The truth is the PAC is acting in a reactionary mode and amateur hour. Larry Scott set us back years and being on the west coast and little to no playoff exposure set us back further. With USC and ucla leaving for the Big 10 and now Colorado what’s left? I think merging is key — Tim Stafford (@TechRecruiter35) July 27, 2023

THE BIG 12 COMPARISON

See this shows the difference between the Big 12 and Pac-12. The Big 12 didn't sit on their ass doing nothing when Texas & Oklahoma left. They immediately added 4 new teams, and got themselves a BETTER deal than the previous one. — Tim (@Brimtown) July 27, 2023

IMPOSSIBLE TO IGNORE

The arrogance of the P12 still on display a year after USC/UCLA and a year without a media deal. Someone hand the P12 a 🪞 because the problem and the solution can both be found by just looking! — DarrinT (@DarrinTaylor66) July 27, 2023

YES

Conference of rhetoric. Not conference of action. — Gutch Boring (@William_Wildcat) July 27, 2023

