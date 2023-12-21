USC fans react to Ryan Pellum’s last-minute flip to Oregon Ducks

Oregon and Dan Lanning outfoxed Lincoln Riley and USC at the 11th hour — again. Last year it was Josh Conerly in the spring, preceding the 2022 season. USC did well in 2022, but when the Trojans’ offensive line regressed this season, it was hard to ignore the point that if Conerly had been on the 2023 USC offensive line, the Trojans probably would have had much better results than what they produced this year.

Now, another Oregon recruiting win over USC in a last-minute change has Trojan fans in one of two mindsets. Some are angry. Others are saying that wide receiver recruits aren’t as significant as linebackers or linemen. Either way, it’s still a very uncomfortable place for USC to be, knowing how much Oregon cleaned up on the trail and in the transfer portal.

Here’s how the reactions all went down on Wednesday. What’s your reaction?

QB REASON

Asked former USC commit Ryan Pellum if his flip to Oregon had to do with the string of former top recruits transferring out of USC. “Maybe. It had a little bit of a factor, yeah.” Brother and LB Millikan coach Romeo Pellum said Oregon’s QB situation was more stable as well. pic.twitter.com/z9LlPG1L4M — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 20, 2023

FLIPPED

Former #USC commit Ryan Pellum, WR from Long Beach Millikan, announces at signing day he’s flipped his commitment to Oregon and signs his letter of intent. USC loses out on strong local receiver target. pic.twitter.com/NJf8iFfbPv — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 20, 2023

QUACK

USC STILL LOADED

Worth noting that even with the flip of Ryan Pellum to Oregon, USC is far from lacking in young WR talent. Zachariah Branch, Duce Robinson, and Ja’Kobi Lane are all set for bigger roles in 2024. DJ Jordan is also a strong commit out of Sierra Canyon. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 20, 2023

DOWN

USC is down so tremendously bad it’s wild https://t.co/IiyJEUM3TD pic.twitter.com/RHqRRNM0x1 — Brentley Weissman (@Brentley12) December 20, 2023

BOOM

SAW IT COMING

You can feel this from a mile away. No home visit, no communication. Just a well planned move from Pellum and Oregon to ditch USC on NLI. https://t.co/iTT89gkJvD — TrojanSeij ✌️🇵🇭🇯🇵🇺🇲 (@TrojanSeijo) December 20, 2023

NOT CONCERNED

Having your commits flip is never a good thing, but WR is a position that I’m not highly concerned about with USC. A lineman or linebacker flipping would be a much bigger cause for concern. https://t.co/kt2Ncctw70 — Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) December 20, 2023

GOING HOME

STUNNING

Ryan Pellum’s brother/coach Romeo Pellum said he found out the WRs decision right as they walked into the gym for the signing ceremony. He said USC coaches had been calling him all day because Ryan wasn’t answering calls. Romeo told Luke Huard the news just before announcement. — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) December 20, 2023

OOF

Ghosting the coaches of a school you’ve COMMITTED to is loser behavior. Wish USC could hit him with some type of fine/lawsuit but whatever. Good riddance. https://t.co/YG2XpL9usV — ✌️The USC Trojan Times✌️ (@USCTimes) December 20, 2023

GHOSTED

Ghosting the staff you committed to months ago is some cowardly stuff. We may have dodged a bullet if that’s his character. https://t.co/XNIJKhWvcm — Hub (@KenHeLive) December 20, 2023

WOW

Something I noticed today: Ex-Oregon LBs coach Don Pellum masterminded the plot to flip De’Anthony Thomas from USC to Oregon at the eleventh hour. 12 years later, Ryan Pellum — Don’s nephew — flips from the Trojans to the Ducks at the last moment. — Miles Dwyer (@dwyermiles15) December 21, 2023

MADE THE PUSH

Sounds like #USC made a really strong push to keep Oregon flip Ryan Pellum. Pellum’s brother/coach Romeo Pellum said Lincoln Riley called him “three or four times today.” Romeo said Ryan simply wasn’t answering his phone to anyone the whole day. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 20, 2023

SMH

BIG GET FOR DUCKS

Second flip of the day for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. 4-star WR Ryan Pellum chooses Oregon over USC. Pellum is the No. 99 player in 2024, and the No. 19 WR. He is also the nephew of Don Pellum, who spent 23 years coaching on the Ducks’ staff.https://t.co/hieAoCmov8 — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 20, 2023

USC WR ROOM

Adding Ryan Pellum to the receiver room would’ve been nice but USC is more than good at that position even without anymore additions.. Duce Robinson

Zachariah Branch

Ja’Kobi Lane

Makai Lemon

Kyron Hudson

DJ Jordan — D’Anton Lynn’s Disciple ✌🏽 (@DwaneRobinson4Q) December 20, 2023

NIL???

#USC fans are going to once again wonder when the Trojans will match the mighty @Ducks_Wire in the NIL space. Am I wrong, @tim_prangley? https://t.co/irSlUqh8n9 — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 20, 2023

BEST OF LUCK

Good luck to the young man. And…moving on. If there’s two positions I never worry about with Lincoln Riley in charge, it’s QB…and WR. https://t.co/yPhG4NXO0U — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) December 20, 2023

SAD

ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN

This is why signing guys like Blake Fisher, Brauntae Johnson, and Styles Prescod are recruiting wins and shouldn’t be waved away because it was “easy”. Anything can happen. https://t.co/mie465syFz — Greg Flammang (@greg2126) December 20, 2023

EH

Who cares? Hes a receiver, tons of them on the west coast. Nobody cares!!! If it was a DL or OL I’d care. Whatever!!!! https://t.co/aIn0lMJqVa — Brian (@scfan37) December 20, 2023

EVERYONE GOING

Oregon is taking everyone https://t.co/f2XvyZU74K — Jack Weber (@27angelsfan) December 20, 2023

OH WELL

OK

