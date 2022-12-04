USC fans react to the news: the Trojans will face Tulane in the Cotton Bowl

USC versus Tulane. It’s not the same as playing Ohio State, Michigan, or Georgia. It’s not a matchup which will generate huge national headlines, even though football junkies will love seeing Lincoln Riley match wits with Willie Fritz, two of the more creative and tactically astute head coaches in college football.

The very real possibility that Caleb Williams might not play in this game would take a lot of juice out of the event, but we don’t yet know that for sure. No one could have possibly imagined that USC’s bowl opponent would be one of the least successful programs in college football over the past 80 years … or that a program with Tulane’s minimal stature would get to a New Year’s Six game and meet the Trojans on that big stage.

USC fans realized on Saturday afternoon that Tulane would be the bowl opponent and the Cotton would be the game, which was subsequently confirmed on Sunday. Here’s a small taste of those reactions from the Trojan fan base:

THE NEWS

TWISTING PATHS

A Tulane-USC Cotton Bowl We are in a simulation pic.twitter.com/pwuBbbxgjv — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) December 3, 2022

FULLY AGREE

Not gonna lie, I want Caleb to play because he's the dude who won't accept USC being meh about a Cotton Bowl appearance. Shouldn't matter who they play, finishing the season with a win should matter. https://t.co/LmRbgkwxhK — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) December 4, 2022

INDEED

USC playing Tulane in the Cotton Bowl is great. Two teams enjoying huge turnarounds. Big questions for the Trojans about who will play. Caleb Williams healthy? Jordan Addison, Tuli Tuipulotu, Mekhi Blackmon looking at draft? Young guys given their chance? Plenty of intrigue. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) December 4, 2022

SOME PEOPLE THINK THIS

NOT A FAN FAVORITE

THIS IS A GOOD ATTITUDE

As expected. But it’s ok. Tulane deserves to be there and so do we! https://t.co/NB5F1ypG4v — #KylerBean (@YTthanx4pLAyin) December 4, 2022

THEY DID

Hell I’m nervous them boys looked good https://t.co/P0kEjRM6J0 — DatBoiSTEVE (@CVC_Lux) December 4, 2022

SOME ARE SURPRISED

IT'S A NEW YEAR'S SIX BOWL!

A GOOD CULTURE WILL CREATE EXCITEMENT FOR THIS GAME

So, it’s looking like SC vs Tulane in the Cotton bowl? Ehhhh not the most exciting bowl opponent no matter where the game is. Hopefully the boys can get up for it. Tough to get excited about playing a school i’m sure not one player on the team considered attending. Tough weekend! — Dion Bailey (@dbailey_18) December 3, 2022

CHUCKLE

Tulane vs USC in the Cotton Bowl. Matchup of traditional football powers. https://t.co/Hm3QBaXrwT — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 4, 2022

IT REALLY COULD BE

This will low key be a great game https://t.co/TBFs8eJOQN — Swindiana Jones (@swindeazy) December 4, 2022

THAT'S THE BIRMINGHAM BOWL

yuck how come we can't play lower level SEC team? See where we at? https://t.co/c7MOum7VgL — LA-Champ_55 (@LA_Champ_54) December 3, 2022

YES, BUT UNIRONICALLY

SOME WILL THINK THIS

NOT AN EASY TASK FOR ALEX GRINCH

Omg this is also gonna be insane. https://t.co/0mK0Zvcx5I — Turbo Tad (@TadDorsey1) December 3, 2022

TULANE PERSPECTIVE

If that happens and Tyjae Spears does well? That better be his last college game. https://t.co/0Wpwth2zSz — Evan Barnes (@evan_b) December 3, 2022

NOT REALLY

VERY POSSIBLY

Tulane lowkey nice it’ll be a game with this Swiss cheese defense https://t.co/iDsV06Opb6 — adrian🇲🇽(6-5) (@moneymarin_) December 3, 2022

