USC fans will pay attention to Notre Dame’s big battle against Ohio State this Saturday

The biggest game of Week 4 of the college football season involves longtime USC rival Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish host Ohio State this Saturday evening in a battle of top-10 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Our friends at Fighting Irish Wire and Buckeyes Wire have you covered for that game. Stay with them for complete coverage of the big battle in Week 4.

The two sites collaborated on a “Behind Enemy Lines” article previewing Irish-Buckeyes:

“You really don’t need to say anything besides ‘Notre Dame-Ohio State’ to gain the attention of a nation,” Nick Shepkowski wrote. “Saturday will be just the fourth regular season meeting between the two since World War II, and to inform the unaware of just how big these brands are – it’ll be the fourth time ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand to showcase the two.

“Here at Fighting Irish Wire we know a good amount about this Notre Dame team but a massive test awaits Saturday. Ohio State has been the standard of Midwest football the last few decades and one of the absolute most successful programs in the nation this century.”

USC fans will want to see how well Notre Dame’s offense performs against a not-that-great Ohio State defense. Is Sam Hartman really ready to become a superstar quarterback after a very successful tenure at Wake Forest?

Trojan fans will get to see a high-profile Big Ten program (which USC will become next year) play a road game in South Bend. There’s a lot of information to gather.

We will all be watching after Oregon-Colorado ends and before the USC-Arizona State game begins later on Saturday night in Tempe.

