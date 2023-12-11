USC fans, national commentators bury Andy Enfield after inexcusable blown lead and loss

There is simply no other way to say it: Andy Enfield is doing an absolutely terrible job as the head coach of USC basketball this season. It was one thing when USC lost to UC Irvine without Bronny James, Boogie Ellis, and Kobe Johnson. It was still understandable that USC lost to Oklahoma and Gonzaga without Bronny and without a fully restored Vince Iwuchukwu, who has been playing catch-up in recent months after having a medical procedure on his back in the offseason.

However, on Sunday against Long Beach State, Iwuchukwu played really well and Bronny took the court for the first time as a Trojan. The full roster — the one Andy Enfield hoped to have — was on the floor. He had Iwuchukwu and Bronny alongside Isaiah Collier, Boogie, and Kobe. That’s a ton of talent. Moreover, USC took a 15-point halftime lead over Long Beach State, grabbing a 45-30 advantage at the intermission.

There’s simply no way this game should have been a loss. This game shouldn’t have been close entering the final minutes. Yet, it happened: Long Beach erased that fat halftime deficit and stunned the Trojans, 84-79. USC scored just 34 points in the last 25 minutes of the game, and the Trojans allowed 40 free throw attempts to the visitors in a brutal loss.

The pitchforks are out for Andy Enfield on social media, and frankly, they should be. Fans are right to be furious at Enfield for squandering so much talent in a season which has gone horribly wrong:

THE HARSH TRUTH

Andy Enfield has been criticized a lot for not making the most of USC basketball. This was the year he had Cadillac talent and a roster with true high-end potential. All the criticisms are valid right now. Just horrid stuff from this team. No excuse. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 10, 2023

ROUGH SCENE

Andy Enfield is glad that Kadarius Toney will take some of the focus off USC men's basketball's disastrous season… — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 11, 2023

HARD TO ARGUE WITH THIS

USC is such a deeply unserious basketball program. Andy Enfield is an unserious basketball coach. this team has enough talent, experience, & continuity to be a juggernaut. and here they are, going to overtime with an overmatched Long Beach State squad. — carlos: a pac-12 mourner 🍉 (@equitybruin) December 10, 2023

OUCH!

So weird. Andy Enfield normally makes such good halftime adjustments. @Hamblinusc11 https://t.co/Krfmcc71zg — An Untrained Eye (@plh55) December 10, 2023

FROM BAD TO WORSE

Andy Enfield on this + Boogie Ellis postgame: "I don’t know why he passed it. That wasn’t designed, it was for him – whoever got it on the run to drive it and attack, and for whatever reason, our leading scorer passed the ball with one second left.” https://t.co/4te0sZ4y9W — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 11, 2023

ROCK BOTTOM

What a disaster. What an absolute rock-bottom moment for USC men's basketball under Andy Enfield. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 10, 2023

FAIR POINTS

As well as Andy Enfield has done at #USC… They are going to lose to Long Beach St and suffer their 4th loss of the season….. It might be time to move on from him …. — Ryan Cane (@Jerkass10) December 10, 2023

FOOTBALL-STYLE TRAINWRECK

USC scored 45 points in the first half and then only scored 34 more between the second half and OT. 16 missed free throws didn’t help that. Like the 2023 football season, there are more questions than answers for USC men’s basketball right now. https://t.co/OQQNbp1XfN — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) December 10, 2023

THIS IS A LEGITIMATE VIEWPOINT

I was a huge Enfield critic for several years, then came around after a few years of reliably making the tournament. But the last couple seasons since the elite 8 run have turned me back again. Especially this year. This is an epic waste of elite talent. We need better. #FightOn https://t.co/UR90TVUQNi — Kris Escudero (@kede923) December 10, 2023

THIS IS MORE COMPLICATED

We should’ve gotten rid of Andy like we did Helton. This is getting stupid. All this talent for what https://t.co/ehvaLZGge6 — Rob Knox (@robknox_) December 11, 2023

ARIZONA FANS ARE LAUGHING

THE CHORUS BEGINS

GROWING REFRAIN

ONLY SO MUCH TIME CAN BE BOUGHT

Andy Enfield #USC……I defended you because of the elite 8 run ….. But now pic.twitter.com/d9dUGSVhfD — Ryan Cane (@Jerkass10) December 10, 2023

CORRECT

Andy Enfield has a lot of explaining to do. It’s only December, but the start to this season has been flat-out unacceptable. Right now they look nowhere close to a tournament team, let alone a Pac-12 title contender. — Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) December 10, 2023

NO QUESTION

I’ve defended Andy Enfield on here numerous times in the past. But losing to UC Irvine and Long Beach State with USC’s most talented team in several decades is flat-out unacceptable. If he doesn’t get things straightened out quickly, the seat is going to heat up fast. https://t.co/Y6YVmzgI52 — Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) December 11, 2023

WE ALL DO

Self-inflicted wounds continue to plague @USC_Hoops, namely prolonged scoring droughts on offense and atrocious free throw shooting. What a disappointing season thus far! I have so many questions about Andy Enfield. ✌️ — J (@JrepsLA) December 10, 2023

FAIR TO SAY

I’m telling you right now Andy Enfield is such a bad basketball coach, his talented teams usually covers it up. Not this year. — CBB Content (@CBBcontent) December 10, 2023

VALID CRITICISM

They have an Andy Enfield problem and after this season they are going to need to make a change. They just look bad as a basketball team. https://t.co/r5oMwz11EU — JNav (@jnavla) December 10, 2023

CERTAINLY THIS YEAR

Nobody gets less out of his talent than Andy Enfield — Jon Castro (@defib4life) December 10, 2023

DISCUSSION POINTS

Andy Enfield has gotten away with mediocrity for a long time. The guy can recruit in LA…. Congrats, so could Clay Helton. Time to get serious if we want a real program. His teams lack hunger and an understanding of how to win. — Drew Krinsky 🇺🇸 (@DrewKrinsky_) December 11, 2023

COULD BE TRUE

Andy Enfield gonna get exposed with all this random attention he’s gonna get this season — ✌🏾 (@theejamieson) December 11, 2023

MANY AGREE

USC basketball 🏀 has to fire Andy Enfield he is just not good enough — The Fadeaway (@thefadeaway310) December 10, 2023

HELLO!

What if LeBron makes USC fire Andy Enfield — NIT Stu (@nit_stu) December 10, 2023

GOTTA PLAY OUT THE SEASON, BUT THEN CHOICES MIGHT NEED TO BE MADE

FIRE ANDY ENFIELD RIGHT NOW @USC_HOOPS — h. (@hbuckets2) December 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire