USC fans hope Trent Perry and Kobe Johnson do not thrive at UCLA

USC basketball has a new sheriff in town. Eric Musselman has remade a roster which is not yet 100-percent finished. That roster could turn out to be very good, and if it does, Trojan fans will be happy. However, while seeing USC improve is priority number one, there is a concern among Trojan fans that UCLA might soar with its own remade roster. Trent Perry, a former USC commit, joined Mick Cronin and the Bruins on Wednesday. We now have a situation in which a former USC commit and a former USC player will be Bruins next season. Kobe Johnson transferred from USC to UCLA. He and Perry will be hard to ignore on the Los Angeles college basketball scene.

UCLA Wire wrote about Perry after his commitment:

“The UCLA Bruins basketball program landed a massive commitment from McDonald’s All-American Trent Perry on Wednesday.

“Previously, Perry had received a crystal ball projection to go to Virginia before it changed and became favored for UCLA. On Wednesday, it was made official as the former USC commit now will head to Westwood.

“It is another huge recruiting win for Mick Cronin in what has been a terrific offseason after a disappointing 2023-2024 campaign.”

If Trent Perry and Kobe Johnson flourish at UCLA, it will be a throbbing headache for USC fans. The Trojan family simply has to hope that Eric Musselman will be so good that UCLA’s success becomes less of a storyline in L.A. college hoops.

