USC fans aren’t spoiled — they just want excellence (and they’re not getting it)

On our weekly show at The Voice of College Football, host Mark Rogers made a good and important point: Enjoy victories when they happen. Mark said that some fan bases arrive at a point where only two or three games matter all season, and if the style points aren’t there, the season is automatically viewed as a failure.

Mark covers the Big Ten a lot when he isn’t discussing USC. Mark knows that Ohio State fans have been grumpy this season despite the Buckeyes’ unbeaten record, all because the offense isn’t performing all that well. Fans are unhappy despite the fact that Ohio State hasn’t yet lost. Mark wants OSU fans to cherish the journey and enjoy it a little more. Some Ohio State fans are spoiled, and Mark rightly wants fans to not be so spoiled.

Let’s compare this to USC. The Trojans have lost two games. They are an underdog to Washington this weekend. They will be an underdog at Oregon. USC could lose four games this season. Should Trojan fans have enjoyed the win at Cal? It’s not the same as Ohio State, given that USC is already out of the College Football Playoff race and has a low percentage chance of winning the Pac-12.

Ohio State fans might be spoiled. USC fans are not. The Trojans just haven’t been good. Ohio State is winning with a strong defense. There’s a difference between the two situations.

