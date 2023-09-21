USC fan rooting guide for the big college football matchups in Week 4

In many ways, Week 4 feels like the “real” start of the college football season. Yes, some very significant developments have already emerged in the first three weeks, but now it gets really serious (and good).

Notre Dame versus Ohio State. Florida State versus Clemson. Ole Miss at Alabama. Iowa at Penn State. UCLA at Utah. Colorado at Oregon. Oregon State at Washington State. Texas at Baylor. North Carolina at Pittsburgh. Oklahoma at Cincinnati. So many interesting conference games are part of the schedule after three weeks of nonconference cupcakes (for the most part).

Which outcomes would best serve USC in the Trojans’ pursuit of the College Football Playoff? We’ll give you a guide of which teams to root for on this loaded college football weekend:

OHIO STATE-NOTRE DAME

It is definitely to USC’s benefit to have Notre Dame win. If the Irish win, USC-Notre Dame on October 14 would be a battle of top-five teams. USC could then derive maximum benefit from a victory over the Irish.

If USC was playing in the Big Ten and had Ohio State on its season schedule, this would be a different story, but the Trojans aren’t in the Big Ten just yet, and they’re not playing Ohio State this year.

FLORIDA STATE-CLEMSON

Since Clemson already has one loss, USC fans hope Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley — Lincoln’s younger brother — can solve Florida State’s defense and defeat the Seminoles. If Clemson wins, the ACC’s chances of making the playoff go way down, opening the door for USC and the Pac-12.

OLE MISS-ALABAMA

If Ole Miss beats Alabama, the Crimson Tide would be on the ropes in the playoff chase. Alabama could theoretically win out, but the odds of that happening would be extremely low. The Tide would be removed from the main pack of title contenders. Crucially, a win over Bama would be seen as far less valuable if Ole Miss can do the job here. USC is pulling for Lane Kiffin.

IOWA-PENN STATE

Anything which weakens Michigan’s or Ohio State’s profile helps USC. Penn State losing to Iowa would therefore help USC.

COLORADO-OREGON

Colorado is highly unlikely to beat Oregon, but if the Buffs pull the upset, USC-Colorado becomes a much bigger game. Also, USC gets an early edge over Oregon in the race to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The other side of the argument is that if Oregon loses, a potential USC win or loss in Eugene on November 11 would be devalued. We’re going to therefore stay neutral on this game. There are pluses and minuses to both outcomes for USC. The Trojans would gain in the short run, but the long-term picture is cloudy.

UCLA-UTAH

USC wants a win over Utah to have maximum value, but seeing the Utes lose would significantly improve the Trojans’ odds of making the Pac-12 Championship Game in Vegas. There are good sides to either outcome here.

However: No one at USC needs to see UCLA scoring a huge road win and developing momentum for the future. That cannot help USC. Root for the Utes.

Somehow, I don’t think it will be all that hard for Trojans to root against the Bruins.

OREGON STATE-WASHINGTON STATE

Remember this: USC does not play Oregon State in 2023. That could become the reason the Trojans make Vegas and their foremost competitors do not.

USC wants Oregon State to do really well this year. That would mean the Beavers pick off at least one of Utah, Oregon, or Washington, if not two of those teams. Oregon State building confidence is in USC’s best interests. Root for the Beavers in the 2-Pac Bowl in Pullman.

TEXAS-BAYLOR

Baylor almos upset Utah. If the Bears beat Sark and Texas, that would likely doom the Big 12 in the playoff race.

