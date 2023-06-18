If you’re a USC fan, which road trip are you making for the 2024 Big Ten season?

The 2024 USC football schedule became known earlier in June, when the Big Ten revealed its 2024 and 2025 football schedules. We already knew that USC would play LSU, Notre Dame, and San Jose State out of conference, but when the Big Ten added its nine-game league schedule, USC learned which 12 opponents would comprise its full 2024 slate.

In the nine-game Big Ten schedule, USC plays four conference home games in 2024 and five road games. Of those five Big Ten road games next year, which one is the road trip you’re making if you have disposable income and the ability to get away for a football weekend? Let’s stop and consider this question:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

PURDUE

Purdue Boilermaker band enters the field before the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Purdue road trip might be easier if it was just before or after the Notre Dame game, but in 2024, the Notre Dame game is a home date for USC, not a road trip. When USC visits Indiana in 2025, that game might be just before or after the Notre Dame game.

MARYLAND

Maryland head coach Mike Locksley watches a play against Michigan during the second half at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Trojan fans who want to make a trip to Washington, D.C., in addition to the USC-Maryland game, could consider this particular 2024 road game in the Big Ten.

NORTHWESTERN

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald hugs defensive back Cameron Mitchell (2) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ryan Field. Ohio State won 21-7. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Ohio State Buckeyes At Northwestern Wildcats

Want to spend a weekend in Chicago, wrapped around USC-Northwestern in Evanston? If this road trip is in September, you could see a Cubs game if the timing is right.

Advertisement

If UCLA takes the tarps off, maybe you can see this Big Ten game in 2024.

PENN STATE

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin following the NCAA Division I football game at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State won 41-33. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

This is the clear leader among the Big Ten road trips USC will make in 2024. Trojan fans would love to be able to to go Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley to support the Men of Troy.

Get more Penn State news, analysis and opinions at Nittany Lions Wire.

NON-BIG TEN OPTION

If you don’t want to go to a Big Ten road game in 2024, you can go to Las Vegas for the huge LSU showdown. Lincoln Riley versus Brian Kelly will be a monumental showdown.

Get more LSU news, analysis and opinions at LSU Tigers Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire