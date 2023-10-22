USC falls six more spots in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 8

The USC Trojans are No. 22 in the new US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 8 of the 2023 college football season.

The Trojans were No. 16 after Week 7. They were No. 9 after Week 6. They have fallen 13 spots in two weeks. They are frankly fortunate to still be in the top 25 to any degree.

Pac-12 teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll, other than USC:

UCLA is No. 24. Utah is No. 13. Oregon State is No. 12. Oregon is No. 9. Washington is No. 5.

The Trojans next play the California Golden Bears in Week 9 on October 28.

*

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire