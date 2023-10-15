USC falls seven spots in US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 7

The USC Trojans fell seven spots in the latest edition of the US LBM Coaches Poll. It could have and should have been a lot worse.

One can make a perfectly reasonable argument that the Trojans aren’t even one of the 25 best teams in the United States right now. The one thing which might keep them in the 25 on a purely objective basis is that their win over Arizona looks a lot better now. The Wildcats destroyed Washington State 44-6 on Saturday and appear to be a legitimately good team. Other than that win, however, USC hasn’t beaten anyone good. The value of the Colorado win nosedived after the Buffaloes blew a 29-0 lead at home to Stanford.

In the poll, we’ll look at where the Pac-12 teams are and give you the top 10 as well.

Here we go:

25 -- UCLA

The Bruins barely stayed in the poll after being whacked by Oregon State.

16 -- USC

It was a nightmare for USC in South Bend. The offense imploded. The Trojans are a soft team in search of answers across the board.

14 -- UTAH

Utah is next for USC. Will Cam Rising play? Everyone wants to know.

13 -- OREGON STATE

The Beavers beat UCLA, but they will have to win away from home, and they will have to beat Washington and Oregon, if they want to make the Pac-12 Championship Game.

11 -- OREGON

The Ducks suffered a gut-wrenching loss to Washington, but they looked like a good team … unlike USC.

10 -- NORTH CAROLINA

The Tar Heels are still unbeaten.

8 (TIE) -- ALABAMA

Alabama continues to look bad on offense.

8 (TIE) -- TEXAS

The Longhorns beat Alabama head to head but are tied with the Tide in the polls. Both teams received the same amount of points.

7 -- OKLAHOMA

Sooner fans are loving life. They’re unbeaten, and Lincoln Riley is struggling at USC.

6 -- PENN STATE

The Nittany Lions have their biggest games ahead of them.

5 -- WASHINGTON

If the Huskies win out, they will be in the College Football Playoff.

4 -- FLORIDA STATE

FSU is in playoff position.

3 -- OHIO STATE

The Buckeyes and Michigan will play Penn State and then each other in three of the biggest games of the season.

2 -- MICHIGAN

The Wolverines are still at No. 2. They have been there all season.

1 -- GEORGIA

Georgia is still on top.

