USC falls behind Oklahoma in US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 6

The USC Trojans are still in the upper tier of the US LBM Coaches Poll, but they are losing ground.

The Trojans were No. 6 a few weeks ago. They were No. 7 last week. Now they have fallen a few more spots while other teams collect better wins over better opponents.

The Trojans have no one to blame but themselves for their drop in the polls. They are playing bad football. They were extremely lucky to beat the Arizona Wildcats, 43-41, in a triple-overtime sweat-fest this past Saturday night in Los Angeles. USC’s defense is toothless, the offensive line continues to struggle, and the receivers had their worst game of the season against Arizona. The Wildcats outplayed USC for most of the game but made a ton of costly mistakes. USC will take the win, but the Trojans are not in a good place. They need to get things fixed.

Here is the poll, beginning with teams ranked from spots 25 through 11:

25 – Missouri

24 – Kansas

23 – Kentucky

22 – UCLA

21 – Notre Dame

20 – LSU

19 – Washington State

18 – Duke

17 – Tennessee

16 – Utah

15 – Louisville

14 – Oregon State

13 – Ole Miss

12 – North Carolina

11 – Texas

The top 10 are below:

ALABAMA

Alabama defeated Texas A&M.

USC

USC was No. 7 last week. The Trojans fell two spots and are behind Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners.

OREGON

Oregon had the weekend off.

OKLAHOMA

The Sooners deserve to be ranked ahead of USC. They beat Texas.

WASHINGTON

The Huskies host Oregon on October 14 in a huge game.

PENN STATE

Penn State looks better than Ohio State does.

FLORIDA STATE

Florida State beat Virginia Tech.

OHIO STATE

Ohio State struggled in a win over Maryland.

MICHIGAN

Michigan beat Minnesota.

GEORGIA

Georgia finally looked like a No. 1 team, thrashing Kentucky.

