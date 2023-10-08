USC falls behind Oklahoma in US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 6
The USC Trojans are still in the upper tier of the US LBM Coaches Poll, but they are losing ground.
The Trojans were No. 6 a few weeks ago. They were No. 7 last week. Now they have fallen a few more spots while other teams collect better wins over better opponents.
The Trojans have no one to blame but themselves for their drop in the polls. They are playing bad football. They were extremely lucky to beat the Arizona Wildcats, 43-41, in a triple-overtime sweat-fest this past Saturday night in Los Angeles. USC’s defense is toothless, the offensive line continues to struggle, and the receivers had their worst game of the season against Arizona. The Wildcats outplayed USC for most of the game but made a ton of costly mistakes. USC will take the win, but the Trojans are not in a good place. They need to get things fixed.
Here is the poll, beginning with teams ranked from spots 25 through 11:
25 – Missouri
24 – Kansas
23 – Kentucky
22 – UCLA
21 – Notre Dame
20 – LSU
19 – Washington State
18 – Duke
17 – Tennessee
16 – Utah
15 – Louisville
14 – Oregon State
13 – Ole Miss
12 – North Carolina
11 – Texas
The top 10 are below:
ALABAMA
Alabama defeated Texas A&M.
USC
USC was No. 7 last week. The Trojans fell two spots and are behind Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners.
OREGON
Oregon had the weekend off.
OKLAHOMA
The Sooners deserve to be ranked ahead of USC. They beat Texas.
WASHINGTON
The Huskies host Oregon on October 14 in a huge game.
PENN STATE
Penn State looks better than Ohio State does.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida State beat Virginia Tech.
OHIO STATE
Ohio State struggled in a win over Maryland.
MICHIGAN
GEORGIA
Georgia finally looked like a No. 1 team, thrashing Kentucky.