USC falls another spot in US LBM Coaches Poll after defense gives up 41

The USC Trojans have moved down once again in the US LBM Coaches Poll despite defeating the Colorado Buffaloes on the road. The defense is a massive concern, although Lincoln Riley stated after the game he still has faith in Alex Grinch. We will see if the head coach’s confidence in his defensive coordinator is warranted, but that’s another discussion for another day. We can say this much: If USC doesn’t want to drop any more in the polls, it should play better defense.

Here are the poll results, beginning with 25 through 11 and then 10-1 in the slides below:

25 – Louisville

24 – Fresno State

23 – LSU

22 – Missouri

21 – Duke

20 – Kentucky

19 – Utah

18 – Tennessee

17 – Miami FL

16 – Oregon State

15 – Ole Miss

14 – Washington State

13 – North Carolina

12 – Oklahoma

11 – Notre Dame

Alabama made easy work of Mississippi State. We should never count out Nick Saban teams.

OREGON DUCKS

Oregon blew out Stanford and is right in the College Football Playoff conversation.

The Huskies had a harder time than expected against Arizona, but they still got the win.

USC TROJANS

Bend, don’t break. The defense almost blew it again, but six touchdown passes from Caleb Williams should have him firmly in the Heisman Trophy driver’s seat.

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

The Nittany Lions torched Northwestern on the road. Maybe this is the year James Franklin gets to the playoff.

Florida State had an off week but dropped one spot. The reason why? Texas.

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Texas destroyed Kansas by a 40-14 score. The Big 12 runs through Quinn Ewers.

The Buckeyes had an off week and stayed right where they are. In fact, the top three didn’t change.

Michigan destroyed Matt Rhule and Nebraska on the road, which isn’t surprising.

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

Georgia struggled a bit against Auburn in a 27-20 victory on the road. A road SEC game against a desperate opponent is something to consider here.

