USC falls another spot in US LBM Coaches Poll after defense gives up 41
The USC Trojans have moved down once again in the US LBM Coaches Poll despite defeating the Colorado Buffaloes on the road. The defense is a massive concern, although Lincoln Riley stated after the game he still has faith in Alex Grinch. We will see if the head coach’s confidence in his defensive coordinator is warranted, but that’s another discussion for another day. We can say this much: If USC doesn’t want to drop any more in the polls, it should play better defense.
Here are the poll results, beginning with 25 through 11 and then 10-1 in the slides below:
25 – Louisville
24 – Fresno State
23 – LSU
22 – Missouri
21 – Duke
20 – Kentucky
19 – Utah
18 – Tennessee
17 – Miami FL
16 – Oregon State
15 – Ole Miss
14 – Washington State
13 – North Carolina
12 – Oklahoma
11 – Notre Dame
ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE
Alabama made easy work of Mississippi State. We should never count out Nick Saban teams.
OREGON DUCKS
Oregon blew out Stanford and is right in the College Football Playoff conversation.
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
The Huskies had a harder time than expected against Arizona, but they still got the win.
USC TROJANS
Bend, don’t break. The defense almost blew it again, but six touchdown passes from Caleb Williams should have him firmly in the Heisman Trophy driver’s seat.
PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS
The Nittany Lions torched Northwestern on the road. Maybe this is the year James Franklin gets to the playoff.
FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES
Florida State had an off week but dropped one spot. The reason why? Texas.
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Texas destroyed Kansas by a 40-14 score. The Big 12 runs through Quinn Ewers.
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
The Buckeyes had an off week and stayed right where they are. In fact, the top three didn’t change.
MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
Michigan destroyed Matt Rhule and Nebraska on the road, which isn’t surprising.
GEORGIA BULLDOGS
Georgia struggled a bit against Auburn in a 27-20 victory on the road. A road SEC game against a desperate opponent is something to consider here.