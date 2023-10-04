USC faces Arizona with several former Wildcats on its 2023 roster

We talked to Arizona Wildcat website AZ Desert Swarm about the upcoming USC-Arizona game. The Trojans host the Wildcats this coming Saturday, October 7, at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time on ESPN.

As you probably know, USC has gained a lot of players from Arizona in recent years via the transfer portal. We discussed the progress of those players in our conversation with AZ Desert Swarm:

“(Dorian) Singer made tremendous catches against USC last year, as you know, prompting Caleb Williams to ask Lincoln Riley if USC could grab Singer in the portal. However, while Singer is great at making contested catches, he is not getting open regularly. He is not separating from defenders. He has been a relative disappointment thus far.

“USC fans want to see a lot more of Kyon Barrs. He needs to be more of a presence on the defensive line and get more reps. Bear Alexander, Solomon Byrd and De’Jon Benton have been really good, but other D-linemen haven’t been as productive, Barrs being one. USC needs all, not some, of its defensive linemen to play well in the same game at the same time. That’s how the Trojans will win the Pac-12. They’re far short of that standard.

“(Christian) Roland-Wallace came up with an interception against Colorado, but he remains part of a secondary which got shredded in the second half. Is he ready to ball out against Oregon and Washington in November? We don’t know.”

