USC will face Michigan State in first round of NCAA Tournament

We have an ancient battle between Sparta and Troy in March Madness.

Virgil, if he wrote about college basketball, would love USC’s first-round matchup at the 2023 NCAA Tournament. It’s against Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans.

Our friends at Spartans Wire will be must-follows for the coming week of coverage. Here’s a snippet from their initial story on the matchup:

“The men’s basketball NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed on Sunday evening, with Michigan State once again making the field of 68. The Spartans landed as a No. 7 seed and will face No. 10 seed USC in a first round matchup in the East Region.

“The Spartans’ first round matchup against the the Trojans will be played on Friday in Columbus, Ohio. Should Michigan State beat USC then they would face the winner of No. 2 seed Marquette-No. 15 seed Vermont in the second round on Sunday.

“The Spartans hold the second longest active NCAA Tournament streak, behind only Kansas — who reached their 33rd straight tournament this year.”

More 1967 national championship!

Former USC defensive coordinator Dick Coury dies at 91

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire