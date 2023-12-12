USC extends offer to Oregon State transfer defensive back Jermod McCoy

Oregon State true freshman defensive back Jermod McCoy announced last week that he has entered his name into the transfer portal and has been offered by USC.



“After much prayer and discussions with my family, I’ve decided to enter my name into the transfer portal,” McCoy said on social media.

The Whitehouse (Texas) product was a three-star recruit coming out of high school but is now considered a four-star athlete after his freshman season according to 247Sports.

Playing in all 12 games, McCoy was one of the Beavers’ most impactful true freshmen. He provided great depth to the secondary and earned four starts on the season. He finished with 16 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Oregon State’s unfortunate situation, being left without a Power Five conference home due to the splintering and death of the Pac-12 Conference, is precisely what led coach Jonathan Smith to bolt for Michigan State and the Big Ten. This has had a ripple effect on the OSU roster and the decisions players have had to make. We will see if USC can take advantage of this dynamic in the cases of a few Oregon State players such as this one.

