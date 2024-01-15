USC is expected to offer former Washington safety Mishael Powell

Washington Husky starting defensive back Mishael Powell entered the transfer portal Friday. Powell became the first player to opt to play elsewhere in 2024 after Kalen DeBoer accepted Alabama’s offer to become the Crimson Tide’s next head coach.

Powell, a third-year starter, has seen action in 36 games for Washington since arriving in 2019. He redshirted in 2019 and used a COVID-19 exempt year. He will have one season of eligibility remaining as a result.

In 2022 Mishael Powell recorded 92 tackles, nine deflections, three interceptions with one pick-six, and a forced fumble. In 2023, Powell posted 38 tackles, three picks, and a career-best in deflections with six.

Powell, a former walk-on, spent five years with the Washington Huskies.

USC has not formally offered Powell yet, but Riley and the Trojans are expected to make their move this week.

Given the coaching changes at Washington, Alabama, and also Arizona, it will be fascinating to follow various player movements in the portal. USC will need to be ready to pick off top players at all three schools to beef up its roster for 2024. The Trojans can’t get caught being a bystander while other schools swoop in and improve their futures.

Washington DB Mishael Powell has entered the transfer portal, @mzenitz and I have learned for @247Sports. Powell posted 38 tackles and 3 INTs this year. Started every game for the Huskies. https://t.co/3CYhyB6a8z pic.twitter.com/bVmbAQjWMP — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 12, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire