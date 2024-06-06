USC, Eric Musselman add former top-50 recruit via transfer portal

Eric Musselman continues to add to his USC basketball roster. Musselman has not produced a dazzling or overwhelming transfer portal class with huge high-end names, but he has certainly been able to get players with upside who might reasonably be viewed as hidden gems. It’s up to Musselman to polish them and turn them into highly productive players. The latest transfer portal addition for USC basketball is Wesley Yates III. The transfer comes from the Washington Huskies, making Yates both a Pac-12 and Big Ten transfer.

Yates was a top-50 recruit in the Class of 2023. He redshirted last season. If Musselman can create a great fit at USC, Yates could be a centerpiece player for the Trojans in the coming years — maybe not this season, but certainly in two years if the player and the coach form good chemistry and stay on the same page. USC basketball has just one player returning from last season, Harrison Hornery. Everyone else is either an incoming recruit or (mostly) a transfer.

6-foot-4, 200-pound #Washington transfer guard Wesley Yates III commits to #USC, following assistants Will Conroy and Quincy Pondexter to L.A. https://t.co/vAlfcHbpuS — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) June 6, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire