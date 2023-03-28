USC enters home stretch before Duce Robinson decision day on April 1

The Duce Robinson saga is almost over. The elite tight end recruit with two-sport aspirations in football and baseball set his announcement date for April 1. That is just a few days away.

USC doesn’t need a tight end. It does need — and can always use — dynamic, ultra-skilled offensive players to fit into Lincoln Riley’s offense, surrounded by other supreme performers.

Robinson could be a tight end for USC in much the same way that Kyle Pitts was a tight end for the Florida Gators under coach Dan Mullen (like Riley, another gifted play-designer) and quarterback Kyle Trask.

That Florida team scored 46 points against Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2020 SEC Championship Game. Robinson in Riley’s offense would make the Trojans that much harder to stop. There’s no doubt Robinson would take something good and make it clearly better.

The Trojans hope to finish this recruitment, unlike the Josh Conerly recruitment which slipped through their fingers in the spring of 2022. We talked about Duce Robinson at The Voice of College Football.

