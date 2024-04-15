Will USC get an elite offensive tackle in the spring portal?

The USC Trojans face a complicated math equation in the transfer portal, whose spring window is about to open up. USC football just lost Isaiah Raikes to the portal, which puts increased emphasis on filling spots along the defensive line. If there is one position where USC absolutely must add in the spring portal window, it’s the defensive line.

Yet, with the transfer of Jason Zandamela out of the program, it is also clear that USC sorely needs another offensive lineman in the portal. USC needs to beef up that position group and make sure the Trojans can withstand significant attrition along the offensive front as they move into the Big Ten Conference.

With all of this in mind, let’s put forth this pair of hypotheticals: Let’s say USC adds two defensive tackles or adds one defensive tackle and one offensive tackle. Would you prefer the two defensive adds or a “one and one” formula in which both lines get one, but not two, additional bodies?

Some fans would simply say something to the effect of, “Heck, why limit ourselves? Let’s get two defensive linemen and one offensive tackle!” That would naturally be the best outcome. Yet, with competing needs existing, this will not be an easy needle for USC to thread. The Raikes transfer adjusted the equation for the Trojans. Now the staff needs to find a way to make the math fit while addressing multiple needs in the spring transfer portal window.

News and Notes from Spring Camp | Conquest Call-In Show https://t.co/FDaiqc1jyh — Tim Prangley (@Tim_Prangley) April 6, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire