USC EDGE, former Tiger Romello Height enters transfer portal

A member of Auburn’s 2020 recruiting haul is exploring new opportunities.

Romello Height, a former four-star EDGE who signed with Auburn during the 2020 recruiting cycle, announced Friday that he is entering the transfer portal after spending two seasons at USC.

He played in nine games in two seasons at Auburn, recording 18 total tackles. His best games in an Auburn uniform took place during the 2021 season against Alabama State and Arkansas when he made four stops each.

His most productive season at USC was in 2023, where he competed in 11 games and recorded 20 tackles. Six of those tackles were for a loss. He recorded a season-high five tackles in the Trojans’ win over Arizona State on Sept. 23. He also recorded two tackles for loss, and recovered a fumble.

Height was a part of Auburn’s 2020 class that ranked No. 8 in the nation and turned out to be the final signing class under former head coach Gus Malzahn. He was the No. 16 recruit of Auburn’s 27-member signing class. Several headliners of the class include Wesley Steiner and Tank Bigsby and several who transferred away from the program such as Kobe Hudson, jj pegues, and LaDarrius Tennison.

