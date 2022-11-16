USC downs Vermont behind Drew Peterson’s near triple-double

USC men's basketball defeats Vermont by a final score of 59-57 on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in Los Angeles. Drew Peterson finishes with a team-high 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists as the Trojans move to 2-1 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.