USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu named 2022 Polynesian Player of the Year

The postseason awards just keep on coming for the 11-2 USC Trojans ahead of their Cotton Bowl matchup with the Tulane Green Wave.

After a trio of Trojans made the Associated Press All-American First Team (two others made the third team), defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu was named the 2022 Polynesian Player of the Year.

Tuipulotu was also named to the AP All-America First Team, and he finished the regular season with some massive stats: 44 tackles and 12.5 sacks.

Tuipulotu has taken home a ton of other awards so far, including the following:

First-team All-Pac-12 selection

Pat Tillman Pac-12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award

Finalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award

Finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award

Finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy

Finalist for the Nagurski Trophy

This award will be presented in January, a day after the Polynesian Bowl.

This is a big honor for Tuipulotu. The Polynesian Player of the Year Award is given to the most outstanding Polynesian player who epitomizes great ability and integrity, according to the official release.

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame chairman congratulated Tuipulotu in the official release as well:

“We congratulate Tuli on an incredible season.His accomplishments are a source of great pride for the Polynesian community.”

Former Trojan and current San Francisco 49er DB Talanoa Hufanga won the award back in 2020, and other recipients include Marcus Mariota, Tua Tagovailoa, and Penei Sewell.

