USC’s DJ Rodman signs NIL deal

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman’s 22-year-old son is D.J. Rodman. The younger Rodman, who is currently a senior a USC, signed a new deal with Crocs.

“I want to stand out in a way that no one else feels comfortable doing. I think Crocs really represent myself, that’s why I love them. They’re my favorite shoe, hands down.”

Rodman is part of a USC men’s basketball team which defeated UCLA on Saturday night in Pauley Pavilion. The win snapped a seven-game road losing streak for USC, which was able to earn a split of the season series with UCLA. The Trojans have two more weeks of games before the Pac-12 Tournament.

The brand’s 2024 NIL class has a diverse roster of six of the best athletes in the country including:

Frederick Richard (Gymnastics) from the University of Michigan, Janiah Barker (Basketball) from Texas A&M, Jared McCain (Basketball) from Duke University, Mackenzie Mgbako (Basketball) from the Indiana University, DJ Rodman (Basketball) from the University of Southern California, and Grace McCallum (Gymnastics) from the University of Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire