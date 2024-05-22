USC’s DeMar Derozan talks Drake vs Kendrick Lamar and his next NBA team

On this ‘Run It Back’ episode, co-hosts Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, Lou Williams, and Chandler Parsons are joined by NBA star and Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan to talk about his future with the Bulls. DeRozan, who was a star in college at USC, revealed that he hopes to stay in Chicago, saying “the city is great, I love the city, the organization been great—it’s definitely a place I would love to return to, and take care of unfinished business.”

The former USC legend also talked about NBA free agency, the Drake versus Kendrick Lamar rap battle beef, possibly playing for his hometown Lakers, the impact of Kobe Bryant, and much more!

Current indications are pointing to DeRozan staying with the Bulls and giving Chicago a decent chance of being able to return to the NBA play-in round, which it has made (but not escaped) in each of the last two NBA seasons. The Bulls are stuck in the middle between the NBA’s elite and the NBA’s worst teams. Chicago is getting middle-tier NBA draft prospects but is also nowhere close to competing for a title. It’s an uncomfortable place to be.

