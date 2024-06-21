USC’s DeMar DeRozan can’t like what the Chicago Bulls are doing

USC basketball great DeMar DeRozan has given everything to the Chicago Bulls. The franchise would not have made the NBA play-in round the past few seasons if it wasn’t for DeRozan’s late-game shotmaking and overall dependability. The Bulls needed to give DeRozan more help. Instead, they are making DeRozan’s situation and the team’s overall roster a lot worse.

Bulls Wire has more on the trade which has everyone in Chicago — and the NBA — shaking their heads. The Bulls sent Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey:

“Giddey is a solid playmaker who averages 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while shooting 46.4% from the floor and 31% from deep for his career. He has played all three seasons with the Thunder, but will now look to help the Bulls move forward. Chicago’s plan is to acquire some playmaking in the form of Giddey as it believes he has All-Star potential.”

Giddey might have potential, but Alex Caruso is a proven NBA player who helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship. It’s hard to see how the Bulls are better, and it’s also hard to deny that the Thunder just took a big step toward the 2025 NBA Finals with this move. DeMar DeRozan can’t be happy. He deserves better.

