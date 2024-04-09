USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander to enter transfer portal

Former Georgia and current USC defensive lineman Bear Alexander looks to be headed to the transfer portal. The big name interior lineman is set to leave after a good season in Los Angeles.

Alexander went for 48 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss in his 2023 season. And while his role and value to the USC football squad is clear, he doesn’t appear to be sold on staying on head coach Lincoln Riley’s squad.

Alexander generated buzz from those interested in Texas’ football program when he entered the transfer portal last offseason. Once again the name creates intrigue for the Longhorns who have to replace T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy at the position.

If anywhere, defensive tackle is the one unsettling position group for the Texas football team. The uncertainty isn’t about whether or not Texas has quality players, but if those players are ready for the role they’ll be asked to play.

Texas is going to be considerably smaller on the interior without T’Vondre Sweat. That’s undeniable barring a surprise breakout from Sydir Mitchell. Adding another playmaker would be advantageous for the Longhorns. The question is whether or not Alexander is the right fit.

Last offseason, some speculated that Alexander entered the portal with a school picked out. That could be the case this spring. We’ll keep an eye on whether or not Texas has real interest in bringing Alexander to Austin.

BREAKING: USC DL Bear Alexander plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports. He recorded 48 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks this season after transferring in from Georgia. https://t.co/CSdGgSZjlX pic.twitter.com/D1kS5GrtOK — On3 (@On3sports) April 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire