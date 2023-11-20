If USC defensive players leave before a coordinator is hired, is that good or bad?

It was announced last week that USC junior linebacker Raesjon Davis would miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury, according to USCfootball.com’s Connor Morrissette.

Davis had surgery earlier last week that kept him out of the regular-season finale against UCLA on Saturday and will sideline him for the Trojans’ bowl game.

Now Davis could be the next Trojan to possibly transfer next season.

The 6-foot, 220-pound junior had four starts, 18 tackles, and assisted on a tackle for loss. Davis has logged more than 200 snaps on defense this season and has a 60.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Davis had some bright spots this season and showed a lot of effort. Being a senior, he could return and get more playing time, but he is a player to keep an eye on in terms of USC players who could transfer.

Until USC hires a new defensive coordinator, the Trojans hope they won’t lose too much talent for the 2024 season. However, it also needs to be said: If players aren’t willing to wait for the new coordinator to be hired, are they players USC wants to be part of a bounce-back season in 2024? That question is going to be raised a lot in the coming days. It’s an important question to ask as portal season begins.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire