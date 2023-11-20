USC defensive lineman Jamar Sekona enters transfer portal

Transfer portal season is about to begin. The first offseason portal window opens on December 4. You are going to see a lot of players enter the portal in the coming weeks. One USC player wasted no time making a decision.

USC defensive lineman Jamar Sekona has chosen to enter the portal. He was a third-year player who recorded 11 total tackles and one sack in 10 games played across two active seasons.

Sekona played high school football at Greenbrae (California) Marin Catholic, where he was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class. He was also rated as the No. 435 overall player and No. 51 defensive lineman in his class.

Sekona was a three-star recruit according to 247sports.com’s composite rankings. He also held other offers from Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA , Oregon and Oregon State among others.

Look for Colorado, Texas, Arizona, Utah and BYU to be in the mix for Sekona. It will be fascinating to see how realignment — and Western schools being in new conferences next season — affects the choices transfers make across the college football landscape, but particularly among the current Pac-12 schools which will splinter off into new conferences.

